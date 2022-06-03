Will the Pennsylvania state legislature pass new state laws on gun control in response to the recent deadly mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store and a Texas elementary school?
Will Pennsylvania voters send a senator to Congress who will heed the call to act on new federal gun legislation?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer swiftly set in motion a pair of background check bills for gun buyers in response to the killing of 19 schoolchildren and two elementary school teachers in Uvalde, Texas, last month.
But Schumer also quickly acknowledged the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence.
The school massacre in Texas came after a white gunman killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14 in a racist mass shooting. The mass shooting was one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history. Federal data shows a recent spike in hate crimes against Black Americans.
The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut almost a decade ago signaled the unwillingness or inability of Congress to pass gun violence legislation.
The two leading candidates for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic nominee John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate in the general election in November signaled their stance on future gun control legislation during the Republican primary, which has gone to a recount.
In campaign ads, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is shown pointing a semiautomatic rifle like the one he says he used in Iraq at a faraway target.
In his campaign commercial, former television personality and surgeon Mehmet Oz loads a shotgun and shoots. “When people say I don’t support guns? They’re dead wrong,” Oz says. The camera then shows Oz locking a magazine onto an AR-15 style rifle.
To be clear, this is not about protecting the Second Amendment right to bear arms or supporting hunting. Oz and McCormick are promoting images that are harmful and glorify the use and ownership of assault-style firearms designed to kill.
When Pennsylvania voters go to the polls in November they should look at the candidates’ records on gun control.
Pennsylvania voters should vote for state legislators and a U.S. senator who will pass new common sense gun control legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.