The Pennsylvania midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots for governor and U.S. senator, among other elected offices.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is unable to run for re-election due to term limit restrictions.
If Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano wins, Republicans could control both the governor’s office and the state legislature.
A U.S. Senate seat is open because Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring.
The winner will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. The race is expected to be among the most closely watched across the nation.
The high-stakes races for governor and U.S. Senate will be critical for Pennsylvania and the nation.
Polls show the races for governor and senator are tightening.
In the Senate race, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz appears to be gaining on Democratic candidate John Fetterman. After being down double-digits in polls from earlier in the summer, Oz has moved to within just a few percentage points of Fetterman. A new CBS poll showed Fetterman leading Oz, 52% to 47%, while a poll from the Trafalgar Group had Fetterman up, 48% to 46%.
In the Pennsylvania governor’s race, the latest Trafalgar Group poll showed Mastriano is only two points behind Democrat Josh Shapiro. Shapiro is leading Mastriano 47.4% to 45.4%, according to the poll.
Polls show that the races for U.S. Senate and governor could be close.
This means your vote could be critical to the outcome. But first you must be registered to vote.
To vote in the Nov. 8 election, you must register to vote by Oct. 24.
According to the City Commissioners’ Office, you can register to vote through the Pennsylvania Department of State’s online application process.
The City Commissioners and the Philadelphia Voter Registration Office supply voter registration mail applications. Voter registration applications are also available at:
U.S. post offices.
Philadelphia public libraries.
State liquor stores.
Other state government offices.
For more information, go the official website of the Office of the Philadelphia City Commissioners at www.philadelphiavotes.com.
If you have any questions, please call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.