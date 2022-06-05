We won’t get the final results in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary until next week.
The U.S. Supreme Court is temporarily blocking the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. The order Tuesday could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The order from Justice Samuel Alito pauses a lower-court ruling in a lawsuit over a disputed 2021 local court election that would have allowed the counting of mail-in ballots that lack a handwritten date. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia had ruled that the state election law’s requirement of a date next to the voter’s signature on the outside of return envelopes was “immaterial” and no reason to throw out such ballots.
Based on that ruling, the state had advised counties to count those ballots in the race between McCormick and Oz. McCormick promptly went to court to force counties to follow through.
This is a political mess.
The U.S. Supreme Court injected uncertainty into an already confusing process.
The race is currently in the midst of a statewide recount until June 8, with Oz ahead of McCormick in the initial tally by 922 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast — even though some counties are still not done counting every ballot cast in the May 17 primary election.
McCormick is seeking ballots to make up the less than 1,000-vote gap with Oz. Alito’s order could freeze McCormick’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania state courts.
The McCormick campaign insisted that Alito’s order does not affect its case in the state’s Commonwealth Court and that the federal appeals court opinion “remains the persuasive authority” on the federal Civil Rights Act provision on which it based its decision.
Counting the undated ballots is expected to help McCormick since he has been doing better than Oz among mail-in ballots. His campaign has said it counted about 860 undated Republican mail-in ballots received by 65 of the state’s 67 counties. Counting the undated ballots could help narrow the race.
There is an inconsistent process in which some counties have already agreed to count the undated mail-in ballots, while others have not, saying they are waiting for legal clarity.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania State Senate both passed Act 77 in October 2019 which allowed voters to request a mail-in ballot without providing a reason.
The state law requires voters to write a date on the envelope in which they mail in their ballots. However, the handwritten date is not used to determine whether the ballot was cast on time, since the envelope is postmarked by the post office and time stamped by counties when they are received.
Counties have acknowledged accepting ballots with wrong dates. The McCormick campaign has asked the Commonwealth Court for a hand recount in 150 precincts across 12 counties.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee.
The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race is being watched closely nationwide because it could determine which party controls the Senate. Voters should be able to trust the outcome of the high-stakes Pennsylvania U.S Senate race.
There needs to be legal clarity soon on state election laws before the midterms in November.
