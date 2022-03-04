While largely symbolic, Pennsylvania elected officials are right in pushing to divest holdings in Russian assets.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove Russian-sourced products from stores in the commonwealth. He said the board has already identified Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and urged sales to cease as quickly as possible, WPXI-TV reported.
The board later responded that all Russian-made products will be removed from the stores’ shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is also spurring Pennsylvania lawmakers to draft legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state’s three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia.
Meanwhile, the state Treasury Department said it began divesting its holdings in all “Russian-based companies” last week. It described the holdings as “minimal” and was expected to finish the process by Monday’s end.
Divestiture legislation was being drafted Monday in the House by Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, and in the Senate by state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia.
“We have a moral obligation to ensure that our public fund investments are not inadvertently supporting those who are engaging in an unprovoked invasion of their democratically elected neighbors,” Benninghoff said in a note to House members.
Lawmakers in 2010 required the divestment of investments related to Iran and Sudan.
In a memo to fellow senators, Street said the “aggressive and illegal invasion of Ukraine demands action.”
“We must wield our economic power to ensure that Russia faces grave consequences for their flagrant violations of international law and human cooperation,” Street wrote.
Pennsylvania is joining other states that are imposing their own economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.
In Colorado, according to KDVR-TV, Gov. Jared Polis last week directed his state’s Office of Information Technology and the Department of Personnel and Administration to look through current state contracts to see if there are any Russian state-owned companies currently doing business with Colorado. Any found will be terminated.
In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine whether any state tax dollars were being spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies, WRIC-TV reported.
Youngkin requested that the Norfolk Sister City Association, a non-profit citizen diplomacy organization, immediately end its relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia.
The Virginia Retirement System board of trustees and university endowment funds were also called on to divest all holdings of the Russian ruble and securities of Russian companies.
“I think we have to stand up and take every ounce of economic sanctions we haven’t used, and we need the international community to come up with this and it’s a big moment for the international community to stand up and say we won’t allow this,” Youngkin said.
KXAN-TV reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard). New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order requiring state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and branded alcohol, as did Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
President Joe Biden is right in pledging not to send troops to Ukraine. Americans are tired of war. But tough economic sanctions by the U.S. government and states are one way of opposing the Russian invasion of an independent country.
