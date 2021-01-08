Chaos erupted on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday when Republicans disgracefully blocked a Democratic incumbent from being sworn in because his GOP challenger has disputed election results.
The Republican challenge reflected President Donald Trump’s unprecedented efforts to undo his loss in the Nov. 3 election.
The fight followed weeks of Trump challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania with baseless allegations of fraud and lawsuits that have repeatedly lost in the courts.
Trump’s failed efforts Wednesday to get GOP members of Congress to overturn Biden’s election included eight of Pennsylvania’s nine Republican members of the U.S. House who opposed Biden’s electoral votes from the state.
Democrats in the Senate strongly protested when GOP senators moved not to seat Democratic state Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County. Brewster’s election has been certified by the state but is being contested by his Republican challenger, Nicole Ziccarelli.
Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, was right to express outrage at GOP state lawmakers.
“There is nothing about this day that is appropriate, nothing, and we are not going to lay down and roll over” because of being outvoted, Williams said. “This is about Pennsylvania, it’s not Democrats or Republicans, it’s not about simply winning. This is about protecting our democracy.”
Republican state lawmakers are seeking to overturn the election by committing an unprecedented abuse of their power in the majority.
Republicans motioned to remove Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, as the presiding officer for the day, after Fetterman insisted that Brewster be sworn in with the other senators. Republicans then hypocritically voted through another motion to recognize the election in every Senate contest, except for Brewster’s.
Republicans have not said how long they will take to review Ziccarelli’s election challenge before voting on it, or how long the GOP majority is willing to leave the seat vacant. Republicans control the balance of power in the Senate, where the GOP holds 28 of 50 seats. Republicans also have a large majority in the House.
As Gov. Tom Wolf noted, Brewster is the rightful winner and called the Senate Republicans’ move “a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution.”
Sen. Vince Hughes, D-Philadelphia, drew the connection between state Republicans thuggish actions and Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election.
“It’s Trumpian in its very essence, because that’s what he’s trying to do in Washington, D.C.,” Hughes said. “Just listen to the tapes of him and the election officials in Georgia. Do you see a similarity? Do you see a connection? Do you see where this all comes together?”
Pennsylvania Republicans actions on Tuesday underscore the importance of local and state elections. Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers showed they don’t belong in office.
