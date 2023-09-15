University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School professor Amy Wax is unrelenting in her vile attacks on African Americans and other people of color.
In her latest attack, Wax is inviting white nationalist Jared Taylor, editor of the American Renaissance, to her “Conservative and Political Legal Thought” class this fall, reports the Daily Pennsylvanian.
This will be Taylor’s second visit to Penn after he spoke at the same class in fall 2021.
Despite the name of the course, Wax and Taylor are not promoting conservative ideas. They are espousing white supremacy.
This is what the Southern Poverty Law Center has to say about Taylor:
“Taylor is the founder of the New Century Foundation and edited its now-discontinued American Renaissance magazine, which, despite its pseudo-academic polish, regularly published proponents of eugenics and blatant anti-Black and anti-Latino racists. After the last print issue of American Renaissance magazine was published in January 2012, Taylor concentrated entirely on the magazine’s website, Amren.com. Taylor also hosts the annual American Renaissance Conference, where racist intellectuals rub shoulders with Klansmen, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.”
The Anti-Defamation League has also pointed out Taylor’s white supremacist views.
“He often promotes pseudoscientific studies that purport to demonstrate the intellectual and cultural superiority of whites and the supposed decline of American society because of integrationist social policies. Like other white supremacists, Taylor is most concerned that whites will soon be a minority in the U.S. and will lose their place in American society.”
Taylor eschews anti-Semitism and often invites Jewish racists who share his views to speak at AR conferences. When asked about “the Jewish question” at a talk he held in London in April 2013, Taylor said that even though “Jews have been extremely vocal about promoting diversity in the United States,” he is mainly concerned with the racial question and “our displacement by other people.” Taylor also stated that he was not convinced that placing the blame on Jews for this displacement “changes any of our arguments.” He added that many Jews share the outlook of “race realists” and that AR “has preferred to set aside the question of Jews.”
It should be noted that while Taylor has personally disavowed anti-Semitism his website is full of anti-Semitic comments as well as derogatory remarks about Blacks, Hispanics and Asians.
This is what Taylor has said in his own words:
“Blacks and whites are different. When blacks are left entirely to their own devices, Western civilization — any kind of civilization — disappears.”
— American Renaissance, 2005
“Our rulers and media executives will try to turn the story of Hurricane Katrina into yet another morality tale of downtrodden blacks and heartless whites. … [But] many whites will realize — some for the first time — that we have Africa in our midst, that utterly alien Africa of road-side corpses, cruelty, and anarchy that they thought could never wash up on our shores.”
— American Renaissance, 2005
For years, Wax has also expressed racist views including the following remarks made in recent years:
“America will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites.”
Immigrants “are too loud” and are responsible for an increase in litter.
The immigration of “Asian elites” to the United States is problematic because of their support of the Democratic Party.
In previous editorials we have called for Penn to fire Wax:
“Wax and her supporters say she is just exercising her freedom of speech. They argue that the tenured professor is protected and should be allowed intellectual freedom to discuss controversial topics that may offend.
But Wax is not engaging in an academic debate. Her comments do not pretend to engage in the intellectual rigor expected from a professor.
Wax is using her position, power and influence as a professor of a prestigious university to launch unrelenting racist attacks on nonwhites.
Tenure doesn’t mean professors can say whatever they want without being held accountable.
Wax has repeatedly made wild conjectures as facts without supporting evidence. She has deliberately and repeatedly used known falsehoods. She has repeatedly expressed unwarranted maliciousness toward groups of people.
In a 12-page letter to the school’s Faculty Senate by law school Dean Ted Ruger, he has requested that the Senate levy a “major sanction” against Wax.
In the June 23, 2022, letter, Ruger said “Wax has repeatedly used the platform she was granted when she became a professor ... to disparage immigrants, people of color, and women, including law students, alumni and faculty.”
Wax and Taylor are free to indulge in their obsession with white supremacy, but Penn should not be giving them a platform.
Some will argue that the university is upholding the principles of academic freedom and that all speech regardless of how offensive is protected by the First Amendment.
However, Yale Law professor Robert C. Post points out in a 2017 VOX post, “There is no First Amendment right to speak on a college campus.”
“First Amendment rights were developed and defined in order to protect the political life of the nation. But life within universities is not a mirror of that life,” says Post, who served as dean of Yale Law School from 2009 through spring 2017.
Post argues that “The entire purpose of a university is to educate and to expand knowledge, and so everything a university does must be justified by reference to these twin purposes. These objectives govern all university action, inside and outside the classroom; they are as applicable to nonprofessional speech as they are to student and faculty work.
“But the root and fiber of the university is not equivalent to the public sphere. If a university believes that its educational mission requires it to prohibit all outside speakers, or to impose stringent tests of professional competence on all speakers allowed to address the campus, it would and should be free to do so.”
Wax’s invitation to Taylor will serve no academic purpose. Under the cloak of pseudo science they promote long-discredited racist ideas that have led to violence and oppression of Blacks and other racial minorities.
