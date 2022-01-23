The University of Pennsylvania has rightfully come under fire after a law professor made inflammatory comments about Asians and the Asian-American community during an interview.
The professor, Amy Wax, has previously made derogatory comments about African Americans by falsely claiming that none had graduated in the top quarter of her introductory law class, and rarely, rarely in the top half.
The professor, Amy Wax, has now turned her fire on Asians. In recent remarks to Brown University professor Glenn Loury on “The Glenn Show,” she said: “Maybe it’s just that Democrats love open borders, and Asians want more Asians here. Perhaps they are just mesmerized by the feel-good cult of diversity. I don’t know the answer, but as long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
The comments have sparked outrage on campus, with the dean of the law school calling them “anti-intellectual and racist.”
“Like all racist generalizations, Wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on Asian students, faculty and staff to carry the weight of this vitriol and bias,” Dean Theodore Ruger said in a statement.
Penn students created a petition demanding the school take action against Wax, a tenured professor.
“I think that the university needs to suspend her from all teaching duties,” said Apratim Vidyarthi, a third-year law student, reported ABC News. “She shouldn’t be allowed to come on campus, she shouldn’t be allowed to interact with students while this investigation is ongoing.”
Ruger said he would invoke a faculty review, which must occur before any action can be taken.
Wax has made racist comments previously.
Penn has previously condemned her statements about her Black students and in 2018 removed her from teaching mandatory courses, but has cited academic freedom in declining to fire her.
A group called The Academic Freedom Alliance (AFA) issued a statement to Penn President Amy Gutmann, urging Penn not to discipline Wax.
“Regardless of what one thinks about Professor Wax’s personal political views, the only appropriate action that the University of Pennsylvania should take in this situation is to publicly reaffirm the free speech rights of the members of its faculty,” said Keith Whittington, chair of the AFA’s academic committee. “It is quite clear that her public comments as a private individual on matters of public concern cannot ... be understood to constitute a ‘flagrant disregard of the standards, rules or mission of the university or the customs of scholarly communities’ that might give rise to disciplinary action under the Faculty Handbook.”
A group of law school students presented a petition to Penn with about 2,500 signatures, asking the university to launch an investigation into Wax, whom they allege is unfit to teach and has violated university behavioral standards. The group is also asking Penn to suspend Wax during the investigation and undertake a broader look at its tenure process so that such egregious conduct can be addressed much sooner.
“She is discriminating overtly or explicitly against students and that’s not part of academic freedom. ... It’s actually actively harming other people’s legal education and making them feel uncomfortable, undesired and unwanted or unheard,” Vidyarthi told the Philadelphia Inquirer.
By repeatedly insulting students of color with her comments, first calling into question the academic ability of Black students and most recently saying the country would be better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration, Wax has shown that she is an unfit professor.
