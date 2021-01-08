In this first month of the new year, we give God thanks for the blessings that await us. 2021 is going to be a year in which something new and wonderful will happen. As the people of God, we approach this new year with faith and confidence, trusting God that He will grant to us, new and exciting blessings. Take a moment and see the blessings that are awaiting us. We have a new team in the White House, praise God! Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are working diligently to bring about needed change in our country. They have committed themselves to put people over politics. That is just the political side. On the medical side, we have vaccines that promise to be the medicine we have been waiting for, bringing healing to the people of God. It is important that we do not turn a deaf ear to this vaccine. This is so true, particularly with African Americans. We cannot allow the past to jeopardize our future.
We know quite well, some of the distortions we have seen from the medical world, as well as the political world. But our faith and trust must always be in God. God is active and working on our behalf. We can rely upon Him when all else fails. This matter of trusting God during these difficulty times is crucial. There is something new and wonderful for God’s people. For the title of this article is a passage of scripture from the book of Isaiah. The prophet writes in Isaiah 43:19: “For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness. I will create rivers in the dry wasteland.” Hear the word of the Lord, seeing through the eyes of faith.
Some in our community are living through a difficult time in their lives. God is about to change things! A new arising is waiting for them. We need that change ourselves. We cannot allow ourselves to enter this new year, with doom and gloom. But we must have confidence and reliance on God.
It is amazing how the meaning of words have changed. When we are tested for the coronavirus, we look forward to seeing the word “negative” versus “positive,” indicating we have been affected by this virus. We cannot live with negative thoughts, even though the results may come back negative, in regard to our testing. We cannot cripple our minds and live, negatively. We must be positive in every area of our lives. “If you think you’re beat, you’re beat.” This is God’s world; we are God’s people. He has not brought us this far to leave us. When you trace history, you will discover that the world has had different viruses that have killed thousands and thousands of people, but we have always emerged from disaster. We will emerge from this disaster. God is going to do something wonderful and exciting in every aspect of our lives.
From the political world, medical world, economic world, and the world of our faith: Get ready to be blessed. Get ready for God to do a new thing in your life. Look forward to 2021 with great anticipation and great expectations. Celebrate what God is about to do. It does not yet appear what God has waiting for us. The best is yet to come. After the winter, he will send the spring and the summer. The flowers will bloom, the birds will sing. We will find ourselves able to do some of the things we have longed to do: to be with family, to travel, to worship in the house of God, to do the many things we have done in the past and long to do, now. 2021 is a brand-new year. Get ready, get ready, get ready for amazing power, and God at work. I am ready and prayerful that you are ready. And I know without a shadow of a doubt, the God I serve, the God I worship, has all power. Not some power, not a little power, but all power; the power to change! May you have a prosperous year and may you know that something new and wonderful is about to happen. Be blessed. Open your heart and mind to what God has for you.
Peace and love,
Pastor Quann
