Joseph had a dream, and when he told it to his brothers, they hated him all the more.
— Genesis 37:5 NIV
Genesis 37 is one of the most disturbing texts in all Scripture.
In this chapter, we meet a brother by name of Joseph.
He is hated because he had the audacity to dream.
Joseph, unlike his siblings, wants more in life, and thus dares to dream.
Joseph does not dream just any kind of dream. But rather Joseph dreams bold dreams.
And what I like about Joseph is that he does not let the fact that he is the youngest of his siblings stop him from dreaming.
He does not let the fact that his other brothers are insecure about who they are stop him from dreaming.
The more Joseph sees beyond his current lot in life, the more his brothers try to keep him in his place.
Joseph reminds us that if God has blessed you with the ability to dream and see your life beyond its current reality, you keep on dreaming.
Don’t let anybody tell you to stop you from dreaming.
Don’t you let anybody tell you that you need to give up.
Don’t you let anybody tell you that it’s not going to happen.
As I reflect upon Joseph’s life, there are some lesson we can learn from him.
First, don’t let them take away your dream.
Genesis 37 unveils the brutal reality that everybody does not care about your dreams.
Lillian Smith calls these persons “dream killers” or “Killers of the Dream.”
Yes, dream killers are persons who are unhappy with their lives. They are people who would rather kill your dream, rather than wait on God to give them their own dream.
And this was Joseph’s problem. Joseph had to deal with dream killers.
Now most of us can deal with dream killers on our job. We can deal with dream killers in our community.
But it is difficult to deal with dream killers when they are your biological brothers.
Thus, when we see in chapter 37 that Joseph’s brothers were trying to kill his dreams, it disturbs us.
Family is not supposed to kill your dreams; they are supposed to support your dreams.
Family is not supposed to discourage your dreams; they are supposed to encourage your dreams.
How could they kill Joseph’s dream? How could they try to take away his future?
Don’t they know that his dreams are also their dreams? His success is also their success?
What I have discovered in life is that dream killers want to kill your dreams because they are intimidated by your dreams.
They want to kill your dreams because they too afraid to dream their own dreams.
In his book “Put Your Dream to the Test,” Collin Sewel says that in the beginning, all dreams are “obstacle-free.”
When we first pursue our dreams, it is fun. You see all possibilities. You imagine all the potential.
At the initial stage, rarely do you think about the cost.
You do not think about the sacrifice. You do not think about the expense. You do not think about the price.
You do not think about the pain. You do not think about the heartache and heartbreak.
But at some point, you have to make a transition from believer of the dream to maker of the dream.”
John Maxwell says, “No dream comes true without somebody paying a price for it.”
That’s the reason it is often said that dream believers are in abundance, but dream makers are rare.
Another lesson we must learn is that must not give up on the dream killers.
Indeed, the salient lesson to learn in Genesis 37 is that despite how Joseph’s brothers treated him, he never gave up on them.
Joseph, in this sense, demonstrates what it really means to be dreamer.
You see a real dreamer does not look at where you are, but a dreamer looks at where you can be.
Yes, Joseph in this sense is more than a dreamer. Joseph is a “saviour.”
In Genesis 50 when Joseph had ascended to power in Egypt and his brothers came to Egypt looking for food, Joseph could have been revengeful.
But rather Joseph said to his brothers in Genesis 50:20: “Even though you intended to do harm to me, God intended it for good….”
As you and I navigate our new COVID-19 world, I challenge you to not only keep dreaming your own dreams, but I challenge you to help your enemies achieve their dreams too.
Remember, God did not look at our past, but rather God looked at our future. God looked at what we could be come.
As always, keep the faith and keep daring to imagine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.