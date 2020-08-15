As we continue to deal with this coronavirus, we thank God for the servants of God on the front line. There are countless pastors, bishops and elders who serve God and God’s people by putting themselves at risk and offer their service to God’s people. In many ways, as we recognize countless others on the front line, somehow, those who have left their pulpits and walked among people have been given little or no recognition. Please do not misunderstand me, God’s servants do not serve to be recognized, but at the same time, we should take the time to thank God for them.
I would argue strongly that there has been constant criticism of the church, but we have seen with our own eyes how the church has responded during the Covid-19 crisis. Men and women of God have carried out the mandate that God has given in the book of Amos, “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” They are walking humbly every day, making a difference in our communities. The number of those in the black community who have been affected by the coronavirus rises every day, yet, we have seen countless servants of God not only provide care and to make sure that our people are tested. The Reverend Marshall Mitchell, pastor of the Salem Baptist Church, along with Dr. Ala Stanford and the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium have moved throughout the city and suburbs providing testing to our communities. Pastor Mitchell is an example of what it means to put service above self, moving beyond his own congregation at Salem to other congregations, regardless of their denomination. He has championed the cause for testing and for wearing a mask by providing masks also to those in our community.
Pastor Alyn Waller of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church has demonstrated time and time again what it means to be on the front line. Even after being tested and found positive, he has never stopped providing services to God’s people. The services rendered are far beyond the walls of Enon Tabernacle, but touching lives throughout the community. Both of these servants daily offer to God their time, talents and their resources, and they are not alone. I mentioned these two servants, which does not include the numerous servants who are honoring God by blessing people. They have been preaching about social justice, not prosperity preaching but social justice, and speaking clearly about how Black Lives Matter. They continually walk hand-in-hand with people from all walks of life, declaring: No justice, no peace. Their preaching has lifted the hearts of those who are struggling with this coronavirus, not to mention all of the effects of this illness or unemployment, the need for health care, just to mention a few. The beauty of this is that we are all in this together, and there is no competition between the clergy, as they are all working for the same cause: to lift up the name of Jesus, and to be concerned about the least, the lost and the lonely. To follow the teaching of Jesus, “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” This is the mark of those servants. We honor God in the ways we serve people.
Thank God the church has never closed during this difficult time. I do not say that just because we livestream, as worship service is seen on Facebook or YouTube, I say this because the work of the Kingdom continues as we serve His people. The church is essential, not that we have been declared essential by the government, we do not serve the government, but we serve God and the work we do is essential. These men and women are doing essential work. So today we take the time to thank not only Pastor Mitchell and Pastor Waller, but all the men and women of God who serve faithfully doing the work and will of the Lord. Their work may not be recognized by those in power, but God knows what they are doing and is pleased by the service they render. Those of us who are a part of the family of God can thank God for them and thank God that they are faithful in carrying out the mandate that God has given.
These men and women are not concerned about their own well-being even though they have families, but they are actually putting their lives on the line that other lives might be saved. Let us never again criticize what the church is not doing. These men and women are making their voices heard, they are lifting up the name of Jesus by their deeds, their actions, love, and sacrifice. We will never know how many lives they have saved, but God knows; we will never know all the hours in which they left their families to do the work of the Kingdom, but God knows. As a result of what they continue to do, God is pleased, so we thank God today for those who honor God by loving Him and serving people. Send your pastor, bishop, elder or shepherd a card as a word of encouragement to say thank you. Thank them for being on the front line, for being the voice of the Lord, and for allowing God to use them. Our lives are made better as a result of what they are doing and how God is using them. If they have saved one life, to God be the glory.
