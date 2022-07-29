If you can’t beat them, change the rules.
That appears to be the real motivation of more than a dozen Pennsylvania Republicans who are trying, for a second time, to throw out a mail voting law that many of them helped pass in the first place.
The new lawsuit filed last week in Commonwealth Court is another attempt to promote the lie that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election and to cast doubt and confusion in the upcoming midterms.
The lawsuit is the second aimed at getting Act 77 completely tossed out. The first, filed last year, came from the same group of GOP lawmakers. It argued that the law should have been passed as a constitutional amendment, not simple legislation, and was therefore invalid.
In response to a global pandemic, the Pennsylvania legislature passed Act 77, the 2019 law that legalized no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania.
Act 77 was passed with near-unanimous Republican support. The law allowed no-excuse mail voting in the commonwealth for the first time in the 2020 primary and general election. The state GOP lawmakers’ view of the law changed immediately after Republican President Donald Trump lost the key battleground state of Pennsylvania and his re-election bid to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Pennsylvania Republicans began pushing bills to roll back Act 77 or repeal it entirely.
Rep. Dan Moul (R-Adams) was one of the lawmakers who voted for Act 77, then joined both lawsuits aimed at overturning it. Asked about his change of views, he told NPR, “So my bad. I should’ve checked the constitutionality of that big bill.”
That’s nonsense.
Instead of admitting that Democrats ran a more effective campaign in getting their voters to the polls and to mail in their votes, Republicans have pushed Trump’s baseless claim of voter fraud.
But even Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr declared the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election. Trump-appointed judges have also ruled against or declined to support Trump’s false allegations of massive fraud and irregularities.
Yet, many Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the country continue to push Trump’s lies and cite mail-in voting as a main source of voter fraud.
For now, Act 77 remains in effect while the state waits for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision on the law.
Pennsylvania voters can still vote by mail.
