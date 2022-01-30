Republican state lawmakers have plenty of criticism about how Philadelphia officials are dealing with the city’s gun violence crisis.
Some of the criticism is fair but too much of it is partisan political grandstanding. Much of the criticism appears to be driven only by a desire to attack Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, which is a heavily Democratic-controlled city with a large African-American population.
Taking shots at Philadelphia plays well in many rural Republican-leaning parts of the state.
But some of the criticisms are ridiculous political stunts, such as State Sen. Jake Corman’s (R-Centre) request that the Pennsylvania House of Representatives begin impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. He alleges that Krasner has refused “to perform the duties of his office to hold criminals accountable for the crimes that they commit.” Krasner’s fitness for office should only be decided by Philadelphia voters, who have elected him twice.
Instead of offering solutions, too often these Republican lawmakers are part of the problem by blocking the passage of state and local common sense gun legislation.
The latest example of Republicans obstructing progress on reducing gun violence happened on Tuesday when Pennsylvania’s state Senate approved veto-destined legislation to help gun owners and gun-rights organizations collect damages in court from cities that passed firearms restrictions that were found to violate state law.
Despite the veto threat by Gov. Tom Wolf, the bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber, 32-17, with three Democrats joining every Republican in support of it. The bill passed the Republican-controlled House in June and goes to Wolf’s desk.
Meanwhile, Wolf’s favored legislation has received little traction in the Legislature.
Under the GOP-sponsored bill, a gun owner or a gun-rights organization would have standing in court to sue municipalities over firearms ordinances that they contend are more restrictive than state law. A city whose gun ordinance is struck down in court could be ordered to pay damages.
Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has long prohibited its municipalities from enforcing firearms ordinances that regulate the ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of guns or ammunition.
That law should continue to be challenged in court by Philadelphia and other municipalities.
