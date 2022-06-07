After Saturday’s deadly shooting on South Street and a spate of mass shootings across the country, local and national leaders need to take urgent bipartisan action to address the gun violence crisis in our city and nation.
Three people were killed and 11 others wounded after multiple gunmen shot into crowds gathered on South Street late Saturday night.
In Philadelphia, 94 people have been shot in the last 10 days. Since 2015, there have been 41 incidents in which at least five people were struck by gunfire at one location.
Philadelphia registered an all-time high of 562 homicides in 2021 and is on track to have another violent summer.
The shootings on South Street come after mass shootings in Buffalo and in Uvalde, Texas. Hours after the shootings here, there were two similar shootings near a nightclub and a strip mall that occurred in Tennessee and Arizona.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she was devastated by the shooting and pledged to “get to the bottom” of what happened, calling it beyond unacceptable.
“I don’t want us to normalize this,” she said. “This is not something that’s normal in the city of Philadelphia.”
Mayor Jim Kenney also decried the violence.
“I know this shooting has shaken many people in our community,” Kenney said. “The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. We cannot accept continued violence as a way of life in our country.”
Kenney is right in calling for stronger laws regulating gun purchases and possession.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, is also right to call for a variety of gun control measures, including those that would ban or limit extended magazines like the shooters are believed to have used.
But the fact is that our leaders on the local, state and national levels are failing to keep us safe. Until they work together the bloodshed will continue.
Republicans in Congress and in state legislatures across the country blame local Democratic mayors and prosecutors for failing to enforce existing laws. Yet Republican lawmakers on the state and national levels fail to support restoring a ban on the assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. They have no good answer as to why anyone would need military-style assault weapons. They have also resisted expanding the federal background checks system on a would-be gun-buyer.
Democrats focus on stricter national gun laws but local law enforcement and the criminal justice system have failed to keep repeat violent criminals off our streets. In addition to stricter gun laws, local police and prosecutors need to be more effective in arresting and prosecuting the small minority of repeat violent offenders, who are responsible for most of the gun violence. Judges need to be tougher in sentencing premeditated violent criminals.
Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree on cracking down on straw gun purchases, which is one of the main ways that criminals acquire firearms. A “straw purchase” occurs when someone buys a gun for someone who is prohibited by law from possessing one, or for someone who does not want his or her name associated with the purchase. After an out-of-control surge in gun violence, Congress finally appears to be reaching a bipartisan compromise on measures like limiting access to firearms to those with mental health issues or raising the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.
This will not be nearly enough, but it is a step in the right direction.
