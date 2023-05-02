Breonna-Taylor-Ex-Officer

Carroll County resident Morgan Zeyak displays a sign in Carrollton, Ky., last Monday to protest the hiring of former LMPD officer Myles Cosgrove by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department. — Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP

Three years ago, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) in Kentucky as they executed a middle-of-the-night raid of her apartment during a drug investigation of her former boyfriend.

Shortly after midnight, a team of four police officers used a battering ram to force their way into Taylor’s home, where she slept alongside her then-boyfriend Kenneth Walker on March 13, 2020.

Sonia Pruitt is a retired Montgomery County, Maryland, police captain. She is the founder of The Black Police Experience, which promotes the education of the intersection of law enforcement and the Black community. She is also a professor of criminal justice at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Montgomery College in Maryland. CNN

