This week, millions of people here in Pennsylvania and across the country went out to vote for state and local candidates. Election Day was a dream come true for us especially, because it was the first general election in over 28 years that we, two brothers, were legally allowed to cast a ballot and vote in a general election.
Words cannot express the powerful feeling of finally being able to cast a vote.
We served nearly 28 years of a life sentence in prison for a crime we did not commit. Only this year did we receive a commutation from Gov. Tom Wolf and with it, our release from prison. We finally were able to vote again for the first time in nearly three decades.
It was a strange feeling being incarcerated and so politically active — reading thousands of books and keeping up to date on current events — without having the right to engage in the number one action of political engagement and democracy.
Bill Clinton was in his first year as president when we were arrested. We both voted for him. That’s how long it’s been since we could cast a ballot.
We tried to stay politically active in prison, but it was hard being unable to vote while being so involved in politics. In 1996, we organized a get-out-the-vote campaign for a district attorney race from prison. Our strategy was to get people in prison to get their families to vote for Democratic candidates in the election. Over the years, we repeated that same effort in other local and federal elections.
While incarcerated, we tried our best to be involved in the prison community. We mentored countless men while in prison, helped start a mental health counseling program and served as peer mental-health counselors, started prison-based reentry and anti-violence programs, founded the first-ever senior center in a prison, and helped to create a prison crisis response team. We were also “jailhouse lawyers,” writing legal documents for other people in the prison who were engaging with the legal system.
So much of this work required knowledge of politics, both directly and indirectly. For the get-out-the-vote campaign, we were organizing our fellow prisoners and their families. In some of the other projects, we were working with other prisoners, prison staff, and representatives in executive leadership within the prison system.
And while we were accomplishing all of this for 28 years, we were unable to cast a ballot in a state, local, or national election. Democracy felt like it was happening so far away from us, but the decisions made in politics on a daily basis were affecting our lives in the worst way.
That’s why this week was such a dream for us. We got to vote and do some canvassing for Philly DA Larry Krasner to help him win the May 2021 primary election. That said, there is something important about getting out to vote on the first Tuesday in November. We both voted this week, then went to canvass for a few local Democratic candidates and the Democratic statewide judicial candidates. Election Day was a special day for us that is a reminder of how far we’ve come in the past year, from prison to finally being participants in the democratic process again.
We intend to continue our political advocacy moving forward to shine a light on issues of criminal justice reform, voting rights, and others that we’re passionate about. After leaving prison, we began working as field organizers for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who championed our clemency applications as we were still going through that process while incarcerated.
Election Day was an especially sacred day for us, voting in a general election for the first time in 28 years. Years of political work led to this moment, and we were so happy to cast our ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.