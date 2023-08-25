March on Washington Dream Speech

Crowds throng the front of the Washington Monument during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. — AP Photo

On Saturday, Aug. 26, we will mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in what is being called a Continuation, Not a Commemoration. We will join thousands of people at the Lincoln Memorial, recommitting to the fights for freedom, justice, equality, the protection of our most fundamental rights, and the fight against hate. We will march together, in a moment reflective of the work we’ve been doing together and the friendship we have built.

There is a common recognition that the fights of 2023 are fights for all of our communities. When the freedoms and rights of one of our communities are threatened, all of us are. When extremists attack one of our communities’ places of worship, we all are at risk. None of us is free until we all are; none of us is safe unless we all are.

Shira Goodman is the senior director of advocacy at the Anti-Defamation League. Andrea Custis is the immediate past president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia.

