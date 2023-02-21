The city mourns the death of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty while serving his community.
The 31-year-old husband and father lived in Cobbs Creek and had worked at the Temple Police Department since 2021, according to Temple University officials.
Both his parents, Joel and Pauline Fitzgerald, are former Philadelphia police officers, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer. His father is a former Philadelphia Police Department officer who went on to become the first person of color to be police chief in Allentown, according to the Lehigh Valley News.
Officer Fitzgerald was an anti-violence advocate and founding member of the Hood 2 Hood Run Series, according to the nonprofit Black Men Run Philly, which mourned the loss in a post on social media, reports BillyPenn.com.
“Chris would say, if we can get one person to put down, one person to think twice before pulling the trigger,” Eric Finger, a vice captain of Black Men Run, told the Inquirer.
He had a wife and four children, according to Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s vice president for public safety.
A GoFundMe page set up by the Temple University Police Association, which describes Fitzgerald as “a loving husband, father, friend, and public servant whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched,” had already raised thousands of dollars in its first few minutes.
Fitzgerald’s death is another reminder of the growing prevalence of guns and continuing lawlessness. It’s a reminder that policing our city is difficult and dangerous work.
Authorities say Miles Pfeffer, 18, of Bucks County deliberately and fatally shot Fitzgerald after a short pursuit and struggle on North 18th Street near Temple’s campus.
Fitzgerald was initially responding to a robbery near 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue when he first encountered Pfeffer.
After the shooting, Pfeffer allegedly stood over the officer and shot him more times in the head while he was on the ground, authorities said.
The district attorney’s office said Pfeffer will face charges of murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Fitzgerald.
The Bucks County district attorney’s office said the suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning at his Buckingham Township home.
“Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community,” Griffin said in a statement. “This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague and a friend.”
University President Jason Wingard said he was “heartbroken” and called the shooting “a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community” as the city and the nation deal with “an unprecedented epidemic of violence.”
Ken Kaiser, the university’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, was quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying it was the first shooting death of a campus officer during his more than 30 years at Temple. “It just shakes everybody to the core,” he said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and first lady Lori Shapiro were “devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community.”
They sent prayers to his family, Temple police and the university community, saying, “May his memory be a blessing.”
Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, also expressed condolences.
“There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot,” Regan said in a statement. “This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever.”
It was the first fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer in Philadelphia since 2020, according to the Inquirer.
It is still unclear as to what led to the initial encounter between Fitzgerald and the suspect that led to this horrible death.
