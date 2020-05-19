Mayor Jim Kenney and I agree that a community college degree is essential to reducing poverty and closing the equity gap. By eliminating the financial barriers of tuition, fees and other costs related to a college credential, the mayor makes possible the dreams of prosperity to which many aspire. With the creation of the Octavius Catto Scholarship, Philadelphia will join the growing list of city and state governments making it possible for students to receive an affordable college education.
Each year, thousands of students are forced to walk away from the doors of Community College of Philadelphia due to their inability to pay tuition while supporting themselves. These are students who aspire to a better life for themselves and their families, yet they are denied by the costs associated with attending college.
That realization typically occurs after they’ve qualified for financial aid but still find themselves left with the exorbitant costs of books, transportation, childcare and other living expenses including food and housing. When confronted with addressing those basic living needs, the choice and sacrifice of going to college is too often placed on hold or abandoned.
A proposal that makes possible a community college degree without the burdens of costs or loan repayments is an idea that should make every Philadelphian proud. Today, 24 states offer a version of free tuition for either their community colleges or, in some cases, their two- and four-year institutions.
Removing the barriers to a community college education has become a national imperative and is consistent with the needs of an advanced economy. According to the Lumina Foundation, 60 percent of all jobs will require a post-secondary education by the year 2025. We are currently at 40 percent.
When examining those data through an equity lens, the future looks even more bleak. Most economists interested in social justice project less social and economic equality given the growing technological nature of the economy. They argue that the nature of the skills gap will exacerbate the equity gap.
The current skills gap projections assume all things will remain as they are and the pace of change will be constant. But we live in a highly advanced technological world. As we move through the fourth industrial revolution, the educational skill and training needs are likely to accelerate in a manner consistent with the changing pace of technology. The implications from Moore’s Law suggest exponential change in the skills gap.
The Octavius Catto Scholarship embodies the central themes of Community College of Philadelphia’s mission: access, opportunity and student success. The Catto Scholarship will ensure access and opportunity for more Philadelphians than ever, but their success as students is what’s most important.
Student success is not limited to college admission. Summative success will be defined by the number of graduates in the job market making livable wages and the number of graduates who transfer to one of the great colleges or universities in the Philadelphia area. It will further be defined by the number of students able to lift themselves and their families out of poverty. To achieve success, students will be supported by dedicated faculty, advisers, counselors and innovative curricula.
The Octavius Catto Scholarship reflects and extends the long history of this nation’s willingness to invest in education as a means for addressing burgeoning societal needs. Public policy has consistently made it possible to expand the opportunities for a college education in response to national needs.
For example, the GI bill and the Pell grant make it possible for millions of veterans and low-income citizens to enjoy the benefits of a college education. The Land-Grant Institutions of the 19th century made it possible for the nation to grow as an industrial power. And finally, the Smith-Hughes Act at the turn of the 20th century led to the public comprehensive high school, ending the practice of restricting secondary education to private academies or religious institutions.
Throughout history, this nation has shown a willingness to act boldly when the social and economic challenges become a threat to that promise of a more perfect union. As we work our way out of the pandemic, it is even more important to be mindful of the promise for equity and the need to constantly strive for equal opportunities.
I believe the Octavius Catto Scholarship, devised in partnership between Community College of Philadelphia and Mayor Kenney’s administration, will join that long list of bold and transformative educational initiatives.
