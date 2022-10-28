The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has a declining conviction rate, an increasing number of firearms cases being withdrawn or dismissed and high staff turnover, according to an interim report released Monday by a Pennsylvania House committee.
The report said that under Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner prosecutions have been withdrawn and dismissed at a higher rate than in the past, including gun cases. The report notes that the trend has occurred as shootings and homicides have been on the rise, saying there was no doubt that “criminals are emboldened” by a lack of arrests and failing prosecutions.
The DA’s office has previously said that most of the dismissed cases are due to the failure of witnesses to appear and lack of evidence.
The House committee report shares a different view.
“Regrettably, under DA Krasner’s administration and his time as district attorney, we’ve seen a dramatic deterioration in the prosecution rates in the city of Philadelphia and a dramatic increase in crime as a direct result of the implementation of his policies,” said State Rep. John Lawrence, a Chester County Republican and the committee’s chair.
The Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order was formed in July, after some Republican state lawmakers said Krasner’s reform policies were contributing to the rise in violent crime in the city.
The committee, which has been searching for grounds to impeach Krasner, voted 5-0 to send the report to the full chamber, but did not call for Krasner to be removed from office.
The committee’s decision not to call for Krasner’s impeachment at least at this time is encouraging news.
But the Pennsylvania House Republicans announced Wednesday they will file article of impeachment against Krasner, saying his lenient approach has contributed to rising crime in Philadelphia.
We repeat our opposition to impeachment.
Philadelphia voters have elected Krasner twice by wide margins. Impeachment would undermine the democratic process. Krasner should only be removed from office if he is guilty of corruption or criminal charges.
Krasner and several Democratic state lawmakers lambasted the state House committee’s report and the call for impeachment as a politically motivated stunt by House Republicans seeking to use crime in Philadelphia to energize voters before the midterms on Nov 8.
Krasner has argued that lawmakers are targeting him for ideological reasons.
Krasner ran on a progressive platform calling for criminal justice reforms including police accountability for misconduct and reducing the use of cash bail for some offenses. Krasner denies that his polices have caused an increase in crime and says studies show there has been no significant differences in crime in cities where there is a progressive prosecutor versus more traditional prosecutor.
The real question is whether his approach is effective in reducing violent crime.
The Select Committee report is susceptible to being viewed as politically motivated when Republicans use rising crime in Philadelphia in campaign ads against Democrats in the race for governor and the open U.S. Senate seat. For decades crime has been used to scare voters into voting for more conservative candidates.
Democrats are right to point out that Republican state lawmakers have harmed the city by blocking common sense gun safety measures such as expanding background checks or requiring handgun owners to report if their firearm is lost or stolen. Republican state legislators have also opposed allowing Philadelphia to enact its own stricter gun laws in response to rising gun violence.
But criticism of the DA’s office cannot simply be dismissed as a political attack. In public committee hearings held earlier this month, the families of victims of violent crime were critical of both the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.
Krasner’s policies have also been criticized as overly lenient toward violent criminals by Democrats such as former District Attorney R. Seth Williams and former prosecutors in the DA’s office. It should also be noted that the five-member committee investigating Krasner includes two Philadelphia Democrats — State Reps. Amen Brown and Danilo Burgos.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and top police officials have indirectly criticized the DA’s office for what they call a “revolving door” of violent crime offenders being released by the DA office only to commit more violent crimes.
Regardless of the politics or motivation of his critics, with homicides and shootings at record levels, local leaders including Krasner would be wrong to completely ignore the committee’s findings.
Last year, 562 people were murdered in Philadelphia, a record high. As of Tuesday, Oct. 25, there have been 438 homicides in Philadelphia, a 3% increase over the number on this date last year. Shootings, rape, carjacking and other violent crimes are also up. The majority of the shooting victims are African Americans, including young children.
The policies and procedures of Krasner, Mayor Jim Kenney and Outlaw deserve serious scrutiny if the city is going to dramatically reduce violent crime.
The committee’s report comes one week after a report by City Controller Rebecca Rhnyhart that was critical of the Philadelphia Police Department.
The controller’s report found that the city’s police department has several serious problems, including inefficient deployment of police officers with too few officers not on patrol but behind a desk in the office, abuse of disability benefits and slow 911 response times that are worse in Black and Latino communities.
The committee’s report also pointed out issues with the city’s police department such as staff shortages, low arrest rates in shootings and homicides and thousands of cases unsolved.
As with the city controller’s report on the Philadelphia Police Department, Krasner and city leaders should closely examine the Select Committee’s report for areas where the DA’s office needs to refocus and make critical changes. Philadelphians deserve both criminal justice reform and public safety.
