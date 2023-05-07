With the departures of cable TV stars Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, surprisingly announced on the same day, we can see how birds of a feather can get clobbered together.

Outside of their job descriptions, there’s not a lot that Fox News’ Carlson and CNN’s Lemon share in common. Yet they both demonstrate how the power of being able to speak freely over the airwaves can melt your wings when you soar too close to the sunlight of fame.

Clarence Page’s column is distributed by Tribune C ontent Agency.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.