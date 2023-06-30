It’s rare that former presidents wade this early into presidential campaign politics, but former President Barack Obama has done just that, chiding two Republican presidential candidates for downplaying America’s miserable history on race. Nikki Haley and Tim Scott have been complaining loudly about it ever since.

The two South Carolina politicians — Haley, its former governor, and Scott, one of its two U.S. senators — are miffed about having been called out by Obama for their comments soft-pedaling the role that racism plays in American life, as they spout tired platitudes suggesting that our country is the land of opportunity for everyone.

Sophia A. Nelson is a journalist, former congressional committee investigative counsel and author of the book “ePluribus One.”

CNN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.