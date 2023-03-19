A new poll released this past week showed Philadelphians see crime as the No. 1 issue for the next mayor. The same poll also showed most Philadelphians want more police officers.
Two-thirds or 67% of Philadelphians who were polled think that there are not enough police officers, according to the “Every Voice, Every Vote” survey administered by SSRS and commissioned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Only 5% of the respondents said the city has too many police officers.
Of the Black residents polled, 75% think the city needs more police, more than any other group polled.
It should not be a shock that Black residents would want more police despite several highly publicized national media reports of police killings of unarmed Blacks.
Three years ago the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd sparked global protest against police brutality and excessive force. In response, local elected officials across the country called for reforms and decreases in police funding. In response to high-profile police killings, Philadelphia City Council including five former members now running for mayor voted to cancel a proposed increase in the police department’s budget.
But there was never any groundswell by Blacks in Philadelphia or anywhere else in the country for fewer police. Black Americans want both police reform and public safety. Like any other citizens, Black Americans want protection from bad cops and criminals.
Blacks are the most impacted by crime.
In the last two years, Philadelphia has reported more than 500 homicides, most of them the result of gun violence and mostly involving young Black men, as both victims and perpetrators. According to the Lenfest survey, Black Philadelphians were twice as likely as whites to report gun violence is having a “major negative impact” on their lives.
While residents say they want more police, they had mixed views on police effectiveness. Only 46% of the respondents think police in Philadelphia are effective.
The poll comes a year after a critical report on the Philadelphia Police Department by former City Controller Rebecca Rhnyhart, who is now running for mayor.
The controller’s report found that the department has several serious problems, including inefficient deployment of police officers with too many officers not on patrol, but behind a desk in the office; abuse of disability benefits; and slow 911 response times that are worse in Black and Latino communities.
The report also pointed out issues with the police department such as staff shortages, low arrest rates in shootings and homicides and thousands of unsolved cases.
The Philadelphia Police Department is authorized to have about 6,400 officers but it is struggling like many departments across the country to fill hundreds of vacancies after numerous resignations and retirements.
In addition to the force losing officers, only 2,500 are assigned to patrol, with the rest working in administration or specialized units, according to last year’s controller audit.
The lack of officers assigned to patrols and inadequate technology contributed to making police less effective in preventing crime and making arrests. The question is whether the problem is that there are not enough police, or do they need to be deployed in different ways? There is also a question of how much of the deployment issue is a result of management, funding or the culture within the department.
The next mayor will have voter support to add more police officers, but the force must be more effective in increasing public safety.
