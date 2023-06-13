Charlene Crowell

Last-ditch negotiations to spare the nation a first-ever debt collapse resulted in Congress passing a legislative remedy that attracted bipartisan support. But exactly what the bill known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act actually accomplished and its effects on America’s people is still largely unknown.

Instead of a final resolution on America’s borrowing ability, the enacted bill provides a two-year window for the Treasury Department to borrow — as needed — funds to pay the nation’s already more than $31 trillion of debt. When January 2025 arrives, a new session of Congress will face the deferred problem. Until then, according to the Congressional Budget Office, cutbacks on discretionary spending would result in a drop in projected budget deficits of about $4.8 trillion over the next decade, and a savings of $0.5 trillion in interest.

Charlene Crowell is a senior fellow with the Center for Responsible Lending. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org.

