Pennsylvania’s political landscape is once again in the national spotlight. With a consequential Gubernatorial race running full speed ahead towards November, many inside the Commonwealth and beyond are keeping close tabs on where the state is headed.
And yet with such a focus on where the state will go moving forward, it seems that Republicans’ radical choice for Governor is solely focused on relitigating the past. Doug Mastriano has centered his entire campaign around the 2020 presidential election, and he has weaponized his airtime and campaign events to push unsubstantiated claims that the election was fraudulent. Mastriano’s election fraud barking is not just bravado— he actually participated in the rally prior to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
What sort of strategy is it to dedicate time and resources to advance conspiracy theories that no reputable source has backed, and that continue to move further and further from the minds of voters? It is the sort of strategy that is built entirely on stoking increased political division.
Beyond this fixation on the 2020 election, Mastriano has pandered to his base’s worst impulses. He has referred to climate change as “fake science,” and he enlisted the support of QAnon adherents to help fund his Gubernatorial bid. In a particularly disturbing performance, Mastriano kicked off his victory speech last week by hurling transphobic taunts at Admiral Rachel Levine.
It is this curious obsession with the unnecessary, and a lack of focus on positive transformative policy, that makes the prospect of a Mastriano governorship quite concerning for those of us who would have to endure the consequences.
With the eyes of voters across the state and much of the nation watching, the antics of the Republican nominee are frankly embarrassing. Sadly, we’re not surprised, after watching for years as Republican candidates have jockeyed to see who can promote the most outlandish claims, particularly Mastriano – who can be found in Harrisburg levying baseless accusations against technology companies for censoring conservative speech or advancing legislation to allow for horse de-wormer as a COVID-19 treatment.
The responsibility to jolt some common sense back into our state’s political landscape will ultimately rest with the voters. Accordingly, we need to send an unmistakable message to the candidates vying for the Governor’s Residence that a successful campaign cannot be built upon a foundation of political stunts and sideshows.
As Republicans continue distracting voters from the real issues — whether it be inflation, gas prices, the pandemic, infrastructure needs or lowering unemployment numbers — it is attention to these pivotal issues that will land a candidate in the state’s top seat this November. A proper focus on Pennsylvania’s future means tailoring campaign goals to the policies that take the Commonwealth forward instead of turning the clocks back.
Let the Republicans obsess over 2020 if they wish, but any candidate who really wants to appeal to Pennsylvanians should take this time to tackle jobs, the economy, infrastructure and public health. These are the real concerns that families go to bed thinking about every night.
For the good of the state, we need elected officials we can believe in, and that means leaders who will fight to secure a better future for every resident of Pennsylvania. Rejecting candidates who are intent on digging their heels into the past and fueling our political divisions is a good start.
