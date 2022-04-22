Unfortunately, some politicians are known to stretch the truth in campaign ads.
Sometimes they exaggerate their resume and accomplishments. Other times they distort their opponents’ record and positions on issues.
There is often a thin line between what is true and what is false.
State Rep. Brian Sims’ misleading campaign ad has crossed the line and reflects political desperation.
Sims is running an ad that falsely implies that Attorney General Josh Shapiro is endorsing his Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in the Pennsylvania primary on May 17.
Sims’ ad has drawn a complaint and a sharply worded letter from Shapiro, the Democratic Party’s presumed nominee for governor.
Shapiro is endorsing and running with state Rep. Austin Davis of Allegheny County, even though in Pennsylvania candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are not paired on the primary ballot.
The words “ENDORSED JOSH SHAPIRO,” along with a check-marked ribbon, appear at the end of Sims’ new statewide ad.
The misleading ad forced Shapiro’s lawyers to fire off a cease-and-desist order.
“Not only does the ad mislead voters, it also places Attorney General Shapiro in a false light,” argued Courtney Weisman, a lawyer for Shapiro, in the letter sent Friday. She said Sims’ wording was designed to mislead Pennsylvanians.
The ad began running on streaming services in markets around Pennsylvania this week, Sims’ spokesperson said.
The Shapiro team had asked Sims to endorse Shapiro before the campaign began, Sims’ campaign said in a statement to The Associated Press. Shapiro is the only candidate for governor in the Democratic primary this year.
“Rep. Sims was proud to endorse Shapiro then, and has continued to promote and endorse Shapiro for governor while on the campaign trail,” the campaign statement said.
It said Shapiro’s campaign has included Sims’ backing in a public list of endorsements, but a Shapiro campaign spokesperson said he was unaware of any public use of Sims’ endorsement.
Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run separately in the primary but as a ticket in the fall.
Along with Sims and Davis, the other Democrat seeking the job this year is Raymond Sosa, a financial planner who also ran for it in 2018.
On the GOP side, nine Republicans want their party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in the May 17 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.