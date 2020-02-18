At the height of the 2008 economic collapse, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrongly blamed the elimination of “redlining” for causing the financial crisis.
Then-New York Mayor Bloomberg said “It all started back when there was a lot of pressure on banks to make loans to everyone.”
Bloomberg, now a Democratic presidential candidate, said at a forum that was hosted by Georgetown University in September 2008. “Redlining, if you remember, was the term where banks took whole neighborhoods and said, ‘People in these neighborhoods are poor, they’re not going to be able to pay off their mortgages, tell your salesmen don’t go into those areas.’”
He continued: “And then Congress got involved — local elected officials, as well — and said, ‘Oh that’s not fair, these people should be able to get credit.’ And once you started pushing in that direction, banks started making more and more loans where the credit of the person buying the house wasn’t as good as you would like.”
By attributing the crisis to the elimination of redlining, a practice used by banks to discriminate against Blacks and other minority borrowers, Bloomberg appears to be blaming policies intended to bring equality to the housing market.
The term redlining comes from the “red lines” those in the financial industry would draw on a map to denote areas deemed ineligible for credit, frequently based on race. The practice was banned in the 1970s.
“It’s been well documented that the 2008 crash was caused by unethical, predatory lending that deliberately targeted communities of color,” said Debra Gore-Mann, president and CEO of the Greenlining Institute, a nonprofit that works for racial and economic justice. “People of color were sold trick loans with exploding interest rates designed to push them into foreclosure. Our communities of color and low-income communities were the victims of the crash, not the cause.”
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose work as a professor and attorney has been devoted to the study of bankruptcy and the disastrous impact it has on the financial well-being of families, correctly criticized Bloomberg for suggesting the end of redlining caused the crash.
“Out-of-control greed by Wall Street and big banks, and the corruption that lets them control our government, caused the crash,” she tweeted.
“I’m surprised that someone running for the Democratic nomination thinks the economy would be better off if we just let banks be more overtly racist,” she said. “We need to confront the shameful legacy of discrimination, not lie about it like Mike Bloomberg.”
When he was in the Senate, Joe Biden held hearings on unfair lending practices and sponsored legislation to ban discrimination in lending and crack down on industry figures who did.
Award-winning author and professor Ibram X. Kendi said the recently resurfaced audio of Bloomberg is “beyond racist & disqualifying. … Redlining stopped our wealth building. The 2008 crisis led to largest loss of Black wealth in history. This is a double-punch into the historic gut of African Americans.”
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates pointed out that the long history of discriminatory housing practices, like redlining, actually helped set the stage for the financial crisis — not the elimination of these racist policies.
Bloomberg’s redlining remarks are the latest instance of past comments by him that have resurfaced in recent days that make him appear racially insensitive.
Last week, an audio recording resurfaced of Bloomberg defending the New York Police Department’s use of the controversial “stop-and-frisk” tactic during a 2015 appearance at the Aspen Institute.
Under the program, New York City police officers made it a routine practice to stop and search mostly Black and Hispanic men to see if they were carrying weapons. In August 2013, a federal judge ruled that the stop-and-frisk tactics of the New York Police Department violated the constitutional rights of minorities.
Bloomberg’s recent apology about redlining and stop-and-frisk come as he is seeking to build relationships with African-American voters who are the backbone of the Democratic Party.
