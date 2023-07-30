Hamtramck, Michigan

Hamtramck, Michigan, was the first U.S. city with a Muslim majority on the city council. — AP Photo/Ed White

 Ed White

Hamtramck, Michigan, a city of 28,000 just north of Detroit, is a case study in the promise and perils of American pluralism, and a window on the political forces working to destroy it.

A working-class enclave that’s home to thousands of Muslim immigrants from Yemen and Bangladesh, Hamtramck made news in 2015 when it became the first U.S. city with a majority-Muslim city council. At a time when Donald Trump was falsely claiming to have witnessed “thousands and thousands” of Muslims celebrating the 2001 destruction of the World Trade Center, Hamtramck’s political trajectory seemed a renunciation of the bigotry and lies engulfing the Republican presidential primary.

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy.

