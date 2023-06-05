This is volume 26 of my monthly column entitled “Black Dollars Matter.” As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia's white-owned businesses and white-led employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
In this volume, I will focus on Black-owned hotels and bed and breakfasts and also on the need for Blacks to “do for self” by patronizing those Black-owned hotels and B&Bs.
But first, allow me to discuss a little history. And I'll start with something called “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” which was published from 1936-1966. It was the brainchild of a Black mailman and travel writer in Harlem named Victor Hugo Green. In that anti-Jim Crow publication, which first covered New York City and then expanded throughout the country, Green listed every hotel, motel, restaurant and gas station that served Black folks and treated us with respect. He felt compelled to do so because nearly all the hotels, motels, restaurants and gas stations during that era were owned and operated not only by racist whites but also by violent racist whites who wouldn't hesitate to organize posses to lynch “uppity N-words” who had money to spend.
You must keep in mind that the Civil Rights Act, which finally began to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, wasn't passed until 1964.
The “Green Book,” as it was commonly known, was so popular among Black folks that about 15,000 copies were printed each year for 30 consecutive years. By the way, in addition to listing all the facilities previously mentioned, it also included what can best be described as America's first “bed and breakfast” lodgings, which were Black folks' own homes that the occupants would rent out as overnight accommodations – called “tourist homes”– for Black travelers passing through towns primarily (but not exclusively) in the South that excluded Blacks from everything.
As Green wrote in the introduction of his first edition, “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. This is when we as a race will have equal rights and privileges in the United States.”
Unfortunately, the end of his guide began happening shortly after passage of the Civil Rights Act. You notice I said “unfortunately.” And you might be surprised that I used that word here. After all, wasn't it “fortunate” for Blacks to be done with Jim Crow? And wasn't it “fortunate” for Blacks to be able to freely patronize white establishments?
The answer is not really. Although I certainly recognize the advantage of having white people treat us respectfully as consumers just as they treat each other respectfully as consumers, I hate the fact that – beginning in the mid-1960s – Blacks began doing to all those Black-owned facilities that had catered to us from 1936-1966 exactly what Blacks did – beginning in 1947 when Jackie Robinson was signed to Major League Baseball – to all the Black businesses that prospered during the heyday of Negro Leagues Baseball from 1920-1946.
As I wrote in my July 9, 2021 “Freedom's Journal” column here in The Tribune, "Traveling to the National Leagues Baseball Museum [in Kansas City, Missouri] was one of the greatest events in my entire life because Negro Leagues Baseball represents not just excellence in athletics but, more important, excellence in Black cultural independence and Black economic independence. We hit home runs, pitched no hitters, stole bases, and organized teams better than anyone – and we made a lotta money in the process directly as team owners, team office workers, and team players. But it didn't stop there. We also made a lotta money in the process indirectly because Black hotel proprietors and their Black employees, Black restaurant owners and their Black employees, Black jazz club owners and their Black employees, and Black bank owners and their Black employees as well as Black numbers runners and Black bootleggers circulated their Black dollars relentlessly throughout their Black communities in Kansas City in the famous and historic 18th & Vine neighborhood as well as throughout their Black communities all across America.”
All that money Black folks made and spent at Black businesses directly and indirectly in connection with Black baseball went straight to white Major League Baseball and its connected white businesses immediately after Robinson got signed.
But we can reclaimed our financial independence by patronizing Black businesses exclusively or at least primarily.
And now that the summer and vacations are quickly approaching, let's spend our money at Black-owned hotels and B&Bs.
Six years ago in 2017 from July 25 through July 31, I was in Miami doing research regarding a Tribune article by attending the annual convention of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD). As its founders make clear, “Our primary goal here at NABHOOD is to increase the number of African-Americans developing, managing, operating and owning hotels …, thereby creating wealth within the African-American community.” For more information, log on to nabhood.net.
As a result of my research at that convention, from that website, and more recently through various other Black-owned hotel directories, I've compiled an extensive list of Black-owned hotels and B&Bs where Black folks should spend their vacation time. Here are just ten from that extensive list (and you can contact me at MichaelCoardX@gmail.com for the complete list):
• Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns
Philadelphia, PA (Also NJ, DC, and NY)
• The Copper Door B&B
Miami, Florida
- The Oak Bluffs Inn
Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
• The Hamilton Howell House
Atlanta, Georgia
• Magnolia House Inn
Hampton, Virginia
• The Ivy Hotel
Baltimore, Maryland
• Maison Dupuy
New Orleans, Louisiana
• La Maison
Houston, Texas
• Ocean West Boutique Hotel
Nassau, Bahamas
• La Maison Michelle
St. James, Barbados
Keep the legacy of the Green Book alive by spending your green while booking at Black-owned hotels and B&Bs.
