Frank Ratliff, who is the Black owner of the Riverside Hotel in Clarksdale, Miss., added a window air conditioner to the room, seen in this Aug. 3, 2011 photo, once occupied by members of the Blind Boys of Alabama. The hotel, initially an eight room hospital for Blacks, evolved into a 21-guest room facility that over the years provided long term housing for artists such as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Ike Turner. — AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
“Black Wall Street’s” Stradford Hotel in Tulsa, OK. It was the largest Black-owned and operated hotel in the state and one of the few in the country. — Library of Congress/Circa 1920
Monique Greenwood is the founder of Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns. — Submitted by Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns
This is volume 27 of my monthly column entitled “Black Dollars Matter.” As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia's white-owned businesses and white-led employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
In that volume, I delved into the history of “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” which was published from 1936-1966. It listed every hotel, motel, restaurant, and gas station that served Black folks and that treated us with respect. Such a publication was necessary because nearly all the hotels, motels, restaurants and gas stations during that era were owned and operated not only by racist whites but also by violent racist whites who wouldn't hesitate to organize posses to lynch “uppity N-words” who had money to spend.
In order to continue the legacy of the “Green Book” as well as “Black Wall Street,” I compiled in volume 26 a list of ten Black-owned hotels and B&Bs where Black folks should spend their vacation time.
Speaking of “Black Wall Street,” I would be remiss if I failed to highlight The Stradford Hotel that was located in Tulsa, Okla. From 1906-1921, Black folks in the Greenwood District of the city established approximately 200 prosperous and self-sustaining businesses including, but not limited to, 30 grocery stores, 20 restaurants, several law offices, six single-plane transport airlines, two newspaper publications, two movie theaters, a bank, school, library, hospital, bus system, post office and hotel. And that hotel was The Stradford. It had 54 rooms and was considered one of the nation's best for Black folks at the time – until white people burned everything to the ground in 1921.
After many of you read volume 26 and many others heard me talk about it on my radio show, you sent me dozens of emails asking me to expand my list of ten Black-owned hotels and B&Bs. Therefore, due to popular demand and especially in honor of The Stradford Hotel, I'm now providing you all with a list of 25, including the previous ten (in no particular order):
