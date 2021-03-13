Just as the KKK, founded in 1865, immediately began using illegal and violent means in Tennessee to intimidate Blacks who were petitioning for the right to vote, today’s MAGAT Republicans, founded in 2016, have recently begun accelerating their use of legislative and obstructionist means all across America to disenfranchise Blacks who have been voting in record numbers.
By the way, it’s those same MAGAT Republicans whose presidential candidate was proudly endorsed by the KKK’s former grand wizard David Duke in 2016 and again in 2020.
The Brennan Center for Justice, an independent, nonpartisan law and policy organization that addresses voter registration and many other legal and political matters, reported that “As of February 19, 2021, [Republican] state lawmakers have carried over, pre-filed, or introduced 253 bills with provisions that restrict voting access in 43 states.” Wow! Even the KKK is not that coordinated and widespread.
Attorney Marc Elias, one of the country’s leading election law specialists for over 20 years, told Rachel Maddow of MSNBC that “Right now, we are facing an avalanche of voter suppression that we have not seen before ... since Jim Crow in state after state.”
And as documented by The Washington Post, “The GOP’s national push to enact hundreds of new election restrictions could ... potentially amount ... to the most sweeping contraction of ballot access in the United States since the end of Reconstruction, when Southern states curtailed the voting rights of formerly enslaved Black(s)”
Let’s be honest and keep it real. When Republicans today complain about too many people fraudulently voting, they’re really complaining about too many Black people lawfully voting.
Not only was there absolutely no evidence whatsoever of systemic voter fraud in any state, the nation’s Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee, which consists of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the National Association of State Election Directors and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, issued an official statement Nov. 12, 2020, declaring and confirming the following:
“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. ... There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised ... While we know there are many unfounded claims and ... [much] misinformation about ... our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections ...”
Let’s consider, for example, three of those 43 states that introduced those 253 disenfranchment bills. Republican legislators in Georgia submitted a proposal that drastically restricts the ability to vote by limiting absentee ballots and in-person early voting. In addition, it requires photo ID for absentee ballots. Moreover, it limits the location of secure drop boxes at early voting sites. It also, as disclosed by Georgia Public Broadcasting News, “prohibits... Sunday voting [which is] popular [as] a high turnout day for Black voters that hold ‘souls to the polls’ events.” Furthermore, “Many of the changes in the bill would predominantly affect larger, ‘minority-heavy’... strongholds of the state.”
Florida lawmakers are attempting to restrict possession of mail ballots to immediate family members, thereby making it illegal for neighbors and friends to pick up or return a mail ballot for a voter. They also are trying to eliminate drop boxes. In fact, it’s quite clear to me that these legislators are so fixated on restricting the right and ability of Blacks to vote that, as Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays frustratingly pointed out, they’re foolishly willing to force taxpayers to pay up to $16 million for these unnecessary changes. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy described these disenfranchising shenanigans as “voter suppression ... [and] Jim Crow all over again.”
I should point out that it’s no coincidence that the photo above was shot in Florida.
The Raw Story, an online political news publication often quoted in The New York Times, The Guardian and Rolling Stone, among several others, reported that the Republican governor of Iowa on March 8 signed into law a bill that cuts the number of early voting days from 29 to 20 and closes polling places one hour early from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m. It gets worse. That law also requires that absentee ballots be received, not merely postmarked, by Election Day.
Additionally, only certain persons are permitted to return a voter’s absentee ballot. And only one ballot drop box is permitted in each county. Incidentally, Iowa is where the Republican Party is scheduled to host the country’s first presidential caucus in 2024. Hmm ... Interesting ... Looks like they’re trying to fix the fight before the opponents even step into the ring.
OK. We now know that the KKK has exchanged its 19th century and early 20th century anti-Black disenfranchising county lynching noose for the Republican Party’s 21st century anti-Black disenfranchising state legislative noose. So what are we going to do about it?
First, despite the obstacles, we’re going to vote come hell or high water. In the profound words of R&B philosophers McFadden & Whitehead,
“Ain’t no stoppin’ us now. We’re on the move ...
There’s been so many things that’s held us down
But now it looks like things are finally comin’ around
… We won’t let nothin’ hold us back
We’re puttin’ ourselves together. We’re polishin’ up our act ...
Don’t you let nothin’, nothin’ stand in your way
I want y’all to listen, listen. To every word I say. Every word I say ...”
I say they’re right. I say we won’t let nothin’ hold us back. And after we vote despite the racist Republican efforts to disenfranchise us, I say we must push for passage of federal laws known as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act (S. 4263) and the For the People Act (H.R. 1 and S.1).
The John Lewis Act would restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was effectively invalidated by the Republican-controlled U.S. Supreme Court in its reactionary 2013 Shelby County v. Holder ruling that allowed Georgia and all other historically racist southern states to maintain their historically racist anti-Black voter policies and practices without federal oversight.
The For the People Act would bring a much-needed end to all racist voter suppression. It would do so by enhancing and promoting automatic voter registration, same-day and online registration, early voting, and postal service voter mail processing. It also would reinstate voting rights for formerly convicted citizens and ban gerrymandering.
For more information regarding both of those critically important acts and what you can do to pressure your congresspersons and senators to support them, contact Numa St. Louis in U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans’ Philadelphia District Office. Congressman Evans has been one of the country’s most vocal leaders pushing for immediate passage of the John Lewis Act and the For the People Act. Mr. St. Louis can be reached at (215) 276-0340.
By pressuring the House and Senate to pass these proposals, you’ll be continuing the struggle that began when the first abolitionist rose up against slavery in 1619 and continuing the struggle that proceeded nonstop up to and after 1965 when peaceful voting rights activists were bloodied but unbowed after having been viciously attacked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, which was named after the man who was both the Grand Dragon of the Alabama KKK and a Confederate brigadier general.
If Pettus were alive today, he’d support passage of each of the 253 anti-Black disenfranchising bills in those 43 states. If Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass were alive today, they’d support passage of each of the two pro-Black voter empowering bills in Congress.
Don’t be like Edmund. Be like Harriet and Frederick.
