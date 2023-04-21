Thurgood Marshall or Clarence Thomas? Earl Warren or Roger Taney? Bruce Wright or or Albert Sabo?
As a licensed attorney, I have to be careful when I talk publicly about judges because I could get into big trouble for speaking harshly about them. Therefore, I'll speak directly about only the good ones.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall maintained his Brown v. Board of Education consciousness when he was appointed to the high court. Earl Warren, the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice from 1953-1969, is known by legal scholars as having created a “liberal Constitutional Revolution ... [that] embodied a deep belief in equal justice, freedom, democracy, and human rights.” And Bruce Wright, who served as a New York Supreme Court Justice from 1982-1994, openly blasted the (so-called) criminal justice system for being systemically racist and classist. His 1987 book, “Black Robes, White Justice,” is a must-read for any lawyer who wants to become a judge and any judge who wants a higher judicial position.
And, um, in regard to Clarence Thomas, Roger Taney and Albert Sabo, all I'll cryptically say is you should Google their names separately along with the following separate phrases in the following order: “Uncle Ruckus and self-hating,” then “Dred Scott and slavery” then finally “fry the N-word and Mumia.”
Whether appointed or elected, judges can do justice or they can do damage. That brings me to this week's column.
I began my “(Real) Black Judges Matter” series here in the Tribune on Jan. 12. And I did so in preparation for the May 16 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.
By the way, I added the word “(Real)” in front of the words “Black Judges Matter” because, in the famous words of the great Zora Neale Hurston, “All skinfolk ain't kinfolk.” Furthermore, as my grandmother always used to say, “You might be my color, but you ain't my kind.”
And as I sometimes say, “You might not be my color, but you, nonetheless, might be my kind.” However, don't misinterpret my point. Color has mattered, does matter and will matter tremendously in this country. But it's actually outweighed by consciousness, hence the racially disparaging (but accurate) terms “Oreo,” “coconut,” “banana” and “apple.”
In terms of color and consciousness, do some research on white Earl Warren in contrast to Black Clarence Thomas and you'll see what I'm referring to. I'll just leave that right there for now and move on. But you know what I'm talking about.
In regard to the upcoming May primary, all eleven electoral offices – including Mayor, Councilpersons, Controller, Commissioners, Sheriff, Register of Wills, Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, Common Pleas Court and Municipal Court, along with three (so far) ballot questions – are important. However, the five aforementioned judicial offices are by far the most important.
And here's why:
1. Judges can take away your property via seizure/forfeiture orders and/or fines.
2. Judges can take away your liberty via incarceration orders.
3. Judges can take away your children via custody orders.
4. Judges can take away your life via death penalty orders.
Mayors can't do any of that. Neither can Councilpersons, Controllers, Commissioners, Sheriffs or Registrars of Wills. Even Governors and Presidents can't. Only judges can.
That's why I'm writing this week to endorse Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane for Superior Court and attorney Natasha Taylor-Smith for Common Pleas Court.
You should know that Superior Court is an intermediate appellate court that has jurisdiction over criminal (but not death penalty) cases and civil cases coming from Common Pleas Court. In 2021, the Superior Court handled 5,857 appeals.
You should also know that Common Pleas Court is a trial-level court that has jurisdiction over felony cases, misdemeanor de novo (i.e., retrial) cases, juvenile cases, domestic relations cases, estate/property rights-related cases and major civil cases.
Based on my nearly 30 years as an attorney and more than 20 years as a legal rights instructor, I know about the good judges and judicial candidates as well as the bad judges and judicial candidates. That's precisely why I enthusiastically endorse Lane and Taylor-Smith.
Lane, the Superior Court candidate, has been a Common Pleas Court judge for a decade. And during that time, she has developed a flawless reputation among criminal defense attorneys, prosecutors and civil litigators for having unimpeachable integrity and a pleasant temperament, for being exceptionally impartial and remarkably open-minded, and for displaying a quick intellect and an inquisitive mind.
Her experience includes assignments in, but not limited to, the Major Trials Program of the Criminal Division and the Complex Litigation Program of the Civil Division.
She's an HBCU graduate from Howard University. After graduating from Rutgers-Camden Law School, she served as a Common Pleas Court law clerk and solo practitioner handling family law and dependency law matters. After doing that community-oriented work, she continued her public service career in the Defender Association's Major Trials Unit.
In addition to her judicial branch experience, she has experience in the legislative branch as Chief Legal Counsel in the State Senate. And she currently serves as Chair of the Board of City Trust Committee of the Philadelphia Board of Judges and Co-Chair of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee.
Her noteworthy resume of community service includes her role as trustee at Bright Hope Baptist Church and as a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity during Hurricane Katrina.
For all those reasons and many more, you must vote for Lane as the Superior Court candidate.
Taylor-Smith, the Common Pleas Court candidate, is just as impressive. As an experienced and well-respected trial lawyer, she rails against America's scourge of mass incarceration in a manner that brings to mind the legacy of Judge Bruce Wright.
And as a Federal Defender for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Taylor-Smith, again like Wright, is devoted to the reform of America's (so-called) criminal justice system. In fact, she was a founding member of the Relapse Prevention Court team, which is a court designed to assist returning individuals with obtaining and maintaining their sobriety after severe drug addictions.
Most notably, she made history by successfully obtaining the first opinion from the federal bench in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that restricted the Department of Justice from prosecuting the legitimate use of medical marijuana by persons under supervision in the district. That's major! That's historic!
Her enlightened mantra is “True justice should be afforded to everyone irrespective of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or zip code.”
She, like Judge Lane, is also an HBCU graduate, having graduated Summa Cum Laude from Hampton University after having graduated with honors from Central High School.
While a student at Temple Law School, she won the Barristers' Association Outstanding Oral Advocacy Award. And during her early career as an attorney, she received numerous accolades for her pro bono services.
With more than two decades of experience as a tireless advocate for systemic reform and systemic justice in and out of the courtrooms, Taylor-Green is the absolutely perfect judicial candidate.
For that and many other reasons, you must vote for Taylor-Smith as a Common Pleas Court candidate.
Oh, and by the way, I almost forgot. My complete endorsement list for all elective offices from Mayor to Councilpersons to Controller to Commissioners to Sheriff to Register of Wills to especially judges will be published next week in my column, on my radio show and on my TV show. And some of my choices will surprise you!
