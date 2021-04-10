African-Americans are the only people in the history of humankind who pay racists to be racist. In other words, they are the only people who voluntarily and willingly finance their own discriminatory victimization.
Today's article is part 14 in my ongoing and periodic series entitled “Philly's Jim Crow,” which started on Sept. 10, 2016, and focuses on racist employment and business practices primarily in and around the city but also references such racism across the country. However, unlike past columns, this one highlights racist voter suppression and encourages Blacks to stop giving money to corporations that support racist voter disenfranchisement. The Brennan Center for Justice reports that “As of March 24, legislators have introduced 361 bills with restrictive [voter] provisions in 47 states.” For more information, log on to brennancenter.org.
What does that mean? It means that Blacks must organize to crush those racist efforts to restrict or otherwise effectively take away their right to vote.
And how do they do that? Very simple. They must speak in the only language that legislators understand — the language of money! And they do that by putting pressure on corporations that contribute mightily to legislators' coffers and that create millions of jobs for those legislators' constituents. Corporations are the head and legislators are the body. Chop off the head and the body will fall.
We can move toward that beheading by organizing boycotts. Allow me to begin by explaining what a boycott is, starting with its definition and etymology.
A boycott is a concerted refusal to purchase products or services from someone. It's named after Charles Cunningham Boycott who, as a landlord in Ireland, charged high rent to his tenants. In response, they formed an organization in 1880 and refused to pay. That organization grew so powerful that Boycott's employees became intimidated and stopped working for him. The protest spread to local businesses that wouldn't accept his money and to the local post office that refused to deliver his mail. He was ostracized by the entire community, so much so that he left town. And the happy ending was that the rent was later reduced by the new landlord.
By the way, boycotts are legal. I mention this because some racists thought and probably still think a boycott constitutes an illegal interference with commerce. It does not. In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1982 addressed that issue in its historic NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware civil rights case when it ruled that all nonviolent boycotts are protected by the First Amendment rights to speech, assembly, association and petition.
Well, in order for Black folks to chase those 361 bills — including three in Pennsylvania — outta town and into permanent oblivion, we must organize boycotts against the corporations that refuse to substantively, actively and publicly condemn the 47 state legislatures that have passed those bills, that are likely to pass those bills, or that are even considering those bills.
Such condemnation includes, for example, the refusal to do business in a particular state, just as Major League Baseball did when it refused to hold its 2021 All-Star game in the (racistly rotten) Peach State following Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's March 25 signing of what preeminent voting rights activist Stacey Abrams accurately calls “Jim Crow 2.0.”
That new law — correction, that political lynching — makes it a crime to give water to people waiting in line to vote, reduces the time to request absentee ballots, mandates new ID requirements for absentee ballots, cuts back on drop boxes, bullies county elections officials by authorizing the Republican-led legislature to suspend them if they announce a ballot outcome that MAGATs don't like, and imposes many other disenfranchising regulations.
Boycotts are the only solution, no matter how long they take to achieve justice. Remember the mid-1950s when the bus company in Montgomery took our money but made us sit in the back? Remember when we reminded them that we constituted 75% of their ridership? Remember when they ignored our demands for equality? Remember when we boycotted for 381 days from Dec. 5, 1955, through Dec. 21, 1956? Remember how it ended? Our ancestors and elders won when the racist bus company surrendered and began showing us some damn respect. Georgia can be forced to do the same. So can Pennsylvania and the 45 other states. After all, the right to vote is much more important than the right to sit in the front of the bus.
Well, in 2021, Blacks constitute 13.4% of the American population and have buying strength totaling $1.4 trillion. That's much more power than our elders and ancestors in the 1950s had. If they could do it right, so can we.
We must identify and target those businesses that promote racist disenfranchisement and we must do so in a manner consist with the aforementioned 1982 Supreme Court ruling.
We have to make a list of the corporations like AT&T, CBS, Comcast, Philip Morris, United Health, Walmart, Verizon, General Motors and Pfizer that, as documented by Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, donated at least $50 million since 2015 to legislative proponents of “voter suppression bills,” including $22 million in 2020. If those legislators are the monster, those corporations are Dr. Victor Frankenstein. For more information about those multimillion-dollar donations, log on to citizen.org.
Let's get ready to rumble in the boycott ring.
But don't stop there, also send financial support to Stacey Abrams' pro-voter, anti-suppression organization, called Fair Fight, as she fights in 2021 in Georgia to end voter disenfranchisement. And send at least $18.64 in honor of the three enslaved Black men — Nelson, George and Sam — along with their white comrade/accomplice John Vickery, who fought and died in 1864 in Georgia to end slavery. For more information, log on to fairfight.com.
Michael Coard, Esquire can be followed on Twitter, Instagram and his YouTube Channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD96.1FM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.