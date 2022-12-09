I’ll start with the “Hate Letter” part followed by the “Love Letter” part.
Dear Coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders,
You are a pimp who prostituted a renowned HBCU, Jackson State University in Mississippi, and put its athletes out on a bright grassy field as if they were hookers out on a dark dirty corner.
You never loved them. You only used them. You never intended to stay with your Black family “until death do you part.” You only shacked up with them until “massa” came along with a bag of Judas cash.
You never even wanted to be around them. That’s why you left your HBCU home after a disrespectful “one-night stand” (consisting of a mere three short seasons) to be with a white school that has a Black undergraduate student population of only 2.6% and a Black faculty population of just 2.01%.
You are a selfish and greedy quasi-Black man who, despite having a net worth of $45 million and a whopping $300,000 salary at winning, Black Jackson State (12-0 record); sold Black folks out because too much is never enough for you unless its coming from white folks at losing, white University of Colorado (1-11 record) that has $6 million annually to buy your soul. By the way, to kinda/sorta quote a once enlightened (but currently despicable pro-Trump) Hip Hop entertainer/sneaker designer whose name I refuse to mention:
“I am sayin’ Deion’s a golddigga
And he ain’t messin’ wit’ no upper-middle class n---s
I know the dude’s ballin’ and, yeah, that’s nice
But when massa starts callin’
He’ll leave our ass for that white school
You didn’t hook Jackson State up. Jackson State hooked you up. HBCUs didn’t need you. You needed HBCUs. After all, HBCUs were sending players to the NFL before anybody even heard of you. Despite not having the multi-million dollar resources of white schools, HBCUs blessed the NFL with the following stars (among others):
Andre Waters- Cheyney University
Walter Payton- Jackson State
Jerry Rice- Mississippi Valley State
Doug Williams- Grambling State (And he won Super Bowl XXII)
Deacon Jones- Mississippi Valley State
Shannon Sharpe- Savannah State
Ed “Too Tall” Jones- Tennessee State
Michael Strahan- Texas Southern
Steve “Air” McNair- Alcorn State
James “Shack” Harris- Grambling State
John Stallworth- Alabama A&M
Art Shell- University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Mel Blount- Southern University
Bob Hayes- Florida A&M
Nate Newton- Florida A&M
In fact, there are 34 graduates from 17 different HBCUs who are in the NFL Hall of Fame. Wow!
And don’t forget about collegiate Hall of Fame Coach Eddie Robinson- one of the winningest coaches in college football history- who led Grambling State University for 56 years from 1941-1942 then 1945-1997 and won an incredible nine HBCU national championships. Double wow!
Furthermore, not only did Jackson State not need you to showcase its athletic prowess, it and the other 106 HBCUs certainly didn’t need you to enhance their academic prowess. Jackson State (at number six among the largest HBCUs with a student enrollment of 8,558) and the other 106 continue to graduate the following:
• 80% of Black judges
• 70% of Black dentists
• 70% of Black physicians
• 60% of Black engineering degree holders
• 50% of Black lawyers
• 50% of Black teachers
• 40% of Black engineers, health professionals, and STEM degree holders
• 40% of Black members of Congress
HBCUs ain’t no damn springboard, bro. They’re the pinnacle, yo.
Now here’s my “Love Letter” part.
Dear Coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders,
Thank you for letting white America in on what Black America already knew about HBCUs since America’s first HBCU – Cheyney University (aka the African Institute and the Institute for Colored Youth) – was founded in 1837.
In closing, and in light of your cynical and heartless exploitation of Jackson State, I guess I should sing the following love song to you as written by the great Bill Withers:
“I wanna spread the news
That if it feels this good gettin’ used
Oh, you just keep on usin’ me
Until you use me up.”
Oh, I almost forgot. There’s another (kinda/sorta) love song that’s quite appropriate here and it was written by the great Ray Charles. I must sing it to you. And it goes like this:
“Hit the road, Jack
And don’t cha come back no more, no more
Hit the road, Jack
And don’t cha come back no more”
Sincerely,
Michael Coard, Esquire
Cheyney University- Class of 1982
P.S. Division II Men’s Basketball Champions 1978 and Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Game 1982
