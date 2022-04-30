Every election is important. But, apart from the elections that occurred shortly after passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments in 1865, 1868, and 1870 respectively, the most important one is every single one that has taken place and will take place following the murderous, seditious, and treasonous coup attempt against democracy itself carried out by the racist, fascist, misogynistic MAGAts on Jan. 6, 2021, at the United States Capitol.
Read that last sentence again — especially the words “murderous, seditious, treasonous, and coup attempt.” And then stop and think about what almost happened on that date! Those “racist, fascist, misogynistic” MAGAts tried to violently impose a dictatorship in America. And if they had succeeded — which they almost did, thanks to their lying Republican instigators and enablers in Congress — America would have become an updated 1939-1975 nationalistic Spain, a reconstituted 1948-1990 apartheid South Africa, and a real-life “Handmaid’s Tale.”
And that is no hyperbole. It is truth. Frightening truth. As was said in “The Fly,” a classic 1986 horror movie, “Be afraid. Be very afraid.”
And as I’m saying right now in 2022, “Be afraid. Be very afraid. And then vote.”
Malcolm X enlightened Black folks about the path to revolution. He wisely told us it was by “the ballot or the bullet.” Because ‘the bullet” is definitely impractical (and “arguably” unsavory), the only alternative is “the ballot.”
And if revolution is not immediately attainable, the next best thing is substantive systemic reform. Although I’m a pan-African socialist who prefers revolution because it seeks to completely destroy a society’s racist, fascist, and sexist systemic policies, I’m also a clearheaded pragmatist who understands that if socialist revolution is a mere dream at this particular time in American society, then substantive systemic reform is better than nothing.
In other words, although I wish Brother Malcolm, Nat Turner, Assata Shakur, and Angela Davis could be President, Vice President, Speaker of the House, and President Pro Tempore of the Senate, that ain’t gonna happen because two of them are dead and the other two are numerically (hence unfortunately) unelectable at this particular time in American society.
Therefore, the only solution is a clearheaded pragmatic solution. And that is one which pursues substantive systemic reform by first defeating the racist, fascist, misogynistic MAGAt Republicans.
For example, I’m not a fan of President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, but I’d vote for them again in a heartbeat over Donald Drumpf, Mike Pence, or any of those other MAGAt Republicans on the federal, state, or local level. Any other decision, like casting your vote during the urgent upcoming primary and general midterm elections- including the ones on May 17 and November 8- only for the candidates who pass your stringent progressive/revolutionary purity litmus test but who can’t beat a MAGAt Republican opponent in a general election is neither pragmatic nor progressive/revolutionary. In fact, it’s irrational and regressive because it ultimately helps the MAGAt Republicans.
That’s why you must vote for the candidate who has the best chance of beating the MAGAt Republicans — even if you are repulsed by something that candidate has done. For example, although I love Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s progressive stances regarding creating a livable wage, supporting unions, saving the environment, protecting a woman’s right to choose, respecting immigrant rights, and promoting restorative justice by ending mass incarceration, issuing equitable pardons, and providing for reentry programs, I hate what he did back in 2013.
All that aforementioned progressive stuff is good stuff. In fact, it’s great stuff. But you know what’s not great? Being a white man — who’s not a cop — unnecessarily pulling a gun on an unarmed and innocent Black man and then (in my personal opinion) repeatedly lying about that potential Ahmaud Arbery-type event that occurred in 2013. That’s not great. In fact, it’s horrible.
But because he didn’t fire a shot and also because that guy, whose name is Christopher Miyares, has forgiven Fetterman and has even said he would vote for Fetterman, then I’ll vote for Fetterman too — but only because of his overall progressive stances and because he can numerically beat the MAGAt Republican in the general election. But he still “got some ‘splainin’ to do” about that Miyares incident, though.
Speaking of voting — whether it’s voting for the right candidates or voting against the wrong ones — you gotta vote. That’s exactly why I put together my list of endorsed candidates for whom you should vote.
Why me, you might ask? Who do I think I am, you might ask? Why should you accept my endorsements, you might ask? Here’s why. To whom much is given, much is required. I have been a trial attorney for more than 25 years, an adjunct college professor of Black History for 15 years, a cultural/political activist since my college days, a radio/TV host for more than 15 years, a newspaper columnist for six years, and an African descendant throughout my entire lifetime.
Furthermore, in the words of the great Congressperson Shirley Chisholm, I am “unbought and unbossed” because I neither request nor accept money, jobs, grants, or any personal benefits whatsoever from any candidate or elected official.
As a result of all of those blessings, I have been put in a position to access and uncover enlightening information that can bring about justice, equity, and eventually liberation for Black folks.
Accordingly, prior to each primary and general election, I use that information to compile my endorsement list. Why? There are two reasons. The first is literally hundreds of voters always ask me to do so. The second is, unlike the average voter, I have the time and resources to thoroughly research the candidates. Consequently, I am able to distinguish the good candidates from the bad ones (as well as the not-so-bad candidates from the truly bad ones).
Therefore, I endorse the following candidates and make the following ballot question recommendations in the May 17, 2022 primary election:
U.S. Senate
JOHN FETTERMAN
U.S. House
DWIGHT EVANS (District 3)
MARY GAY SCANLON (District 5)
Governor
JOSH SHAPIRO
Lieutenant Governor
AUSTIN DAVIS
State Senate
ART HAYWOOD (District 4)
ANTHONY WILLIAMS (District 8)
KATIE MUTH (District 44)
State House
SAJDA BLACKWELL (District 10)
MALCOLM KENYATTA (District 181)
BENJAMIN WAXMAN (District 182)
JORDAN HARRIS (District 186)
RICK KRAJEWSKI (District 188)
JOANNA MCCLINTON (District 191)
MORGAN CEPHAS (District 192)
DONNA BULLOCK (District 195)
DARISHA PARKER (District 198)
CHRISTOPHER RABB (District 200)
STEPHEN KINSEY (District 201)
Ballot questions:
1. Zoning Board of Adjustment, expand membership — YES
2. Gender neutral language in City Charter — YES
3. Gender neutral language in Educational Supplement — YES
4. Fair Housing Commission, include in City Charter — YES
For more information, more nuance, and detailed explanations, tune in to my “Radio Courtroom” show on WURD96.1FM/900AM and at WURDradio.com on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
It’s unfortunate that the Democrats aren’t revolutionaries (like state Rep. Chris Rabb — one of my all-time favorite candidates). And most of them aren’t even progressives. But that doesn’t matter. What matters is that the Democrats aren’t the racist, fascist, misogynistic MAGAts who carried out or condoned a murderous, seditious, and treasonous coup attempt against democracy itself on Jan. 6, 2021, at the United States Capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.