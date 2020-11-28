Donald Drumpf must be charged, arrested, prosecuted, convicted, and jailed.
Although everyone is clearly innocent until proven guilty- and must always be treated as such- the evidence mounting against Drumpf is factually compelling. For example, at least 26 different women have accused him of sexual assault. And the fact that he personally confessed that he “grabs... [women] by the p---y” tends to corroborate their accusations.
There’s more. Much more. Here’s a partial list. And I do mean partial.
For example, there’s the campaign finance violation stemming from his secret $130,000 payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels that he lied about in documents submitted to the Federal Election Commission.
There’s the conspiracy to defraud the government by obstructing and sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2020 election.
There’s the obstruction of justice and the perjury by conspiring with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to successfully influence the 2016 election.
There’s the solicitation to coerce staffers to violate the Hatch Act by holding illegal campaign events at the White House.
There’s the bribery (for which he was officially impeached) regarding the withholding/delaying of military aid to Ukraine while unsuccessfully soliciting President Volodymyr Zelensky to do the “favor” of initiating a groundless and vindictive investigation of the innocent son of then presidential candidate Joe Biden.
There’s the bribery for using his properties, including but not limited to the Drumpf International Hotel in D.C. and the Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida, to generate personal income from people doing official business with the federal government.
There’s the soliciting of four Michigan Republican state legislators to come to the White House- following a solicitous phone call to a Wayne County Board of Canvassers member- in a failed attempt to stop the lawful certification of that state’s election results.
There’s the bank fraud, insurance scam, and money laundering in Manhattan.
For those and many other reasons, I lead the “Lock him up! Lock him up!” chant. At the outset, I must admit that, as a criminal defense attorney and civil liberties activist, I view imprisonment as a drastic aberration in the functioning of a just society. However, drastic times call for drastic measures.
There are at least four basic reasons to throw someone in jail following proper charging, nonviolent arresting, fair prosecuting, and justified convicting. Those reasons are denunciation, deterrence, retribution, and incapacitation.
“Denunciation” is public condemnation. “Deterrence” is the discouragement of similar wrongdoing. “Retribution” is restitution, i.e., the surrender of all ill-gotten gains plus the imposition of hefty fines. “Incapacitation” is the protection of society by separating the repeat offender from society.
Accordingly, a serially sexual assaulting, incessantly obstructing, habitually perjuring, persistently soliciting, continuously conspiring, recurrently bribing, relentlessly defrauding, constantly scamming, and perpetually disenfranchising “malum in se” criminal must endure the righteous and essential sanctions of denunciation, deterrence, retribution, and especially incapacitation.
To kinda/sorta paraphrase Inner Circle’s 1987 classic hit “Bad Boys,”
Orange fraud, orange fraud
Whatchu gonna do
Whatchu gonna do
When they come for you
P.S. The “they” who are coming for the fake orange so-called president in the real White House are President-elect Joe Biden’s soon-to-be-named attorney general as well as N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr., several other state attorneys general/DAs, or all of the above.
I hope it’s the latter. And I hope they all will be chanting, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”
