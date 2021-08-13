Almost 207 years ago on Aug. 19, 1814, Mary Ellen “Mammy” Pleasant — a real estate mogul, entrepreneur and abolitionist — was born enslaved.
Her mother was a Black Voudon/Voodoo priestess and her white father reportedly was an abolitionist (who happened to be the son of a Virginia governor). Pleasant, who appeared white, wrote in her autobiography that she was born right here in Philadelphia (although some historians say Virginia).
In 1828 at age 14, she became an indentured servant in Massachusetts to Mary Hussey, a Quaker store owner. When Pleasant’s term of servitude as an all-around worker then store clerk and unofficial accountant ended, she was accepted as a member into the abolitionist Hussey family. It was around this time that people began noticing this girl’s innate business acumen.
Sometime in the mid-1840s, Pleasant met and married James Smith, a mulatto abolitionist. She became fascinated by and attracted to abolitionism — so much so that, after he passed away, she earned a reputation as a skilled “slave-stealer” who brought liberation to many.
After moving to California in 1852, in the midst of the Gold Rush of 1848-1855, she married a Creole man and supplemented the money she had earned on her own as a cook feeding many Gold Rushers — and the money she had received as a widow. This supplemental income resulted in large part from her opening one and later several fancy restaurants and small hotels.
During a chance encounter at one of those restaurants, she met a bank clerk and, based on her remarkable intellect, she quickly learned how to make shrewd investments. As a result of her intelligence and that bank clerk’s experience, she personally amassed $30 million — which in 2021 equals about $1 billion! And with that $30 million fortune, she was instrumental in helping to expand the Bank of California.
From 1857-1859, she spent time in Virginia (or, as some historians contend, Canada) where she secretly met with John Brown — the greatest abolitionist and greatest white man in American history — who had just begun planning for the historic Harpers Ferry Raid that ultimately led to the Civil War which, in turn, led to the “abolition” of slavery.
I describe Brown as the greatest white man in American history because he was genuinely Black-conscious and Black-spirited. In fact, he was so Black that after Frederick Douglass had a meeting with him in 1847 in Springfield, Massachusetts, he described Brown as a white man who through activism is essentially “a Black man [who is] deeply interested in our cause, as though his own soul had been pierced with the iron of slavery.”
On Oct. 16, 1859, Brown, with three dauntless collaborators at the helm, led 18 of his 21 men — 16 white and five Black — to the federal armory at Harpers Ferry, in what is now West Virginia, as Plan A for the purpose of moving through Virginia and southward, freeing and recruiting Blacks in order to deplete the “slave” states of their essential resource, i.e., enslaved human beings. And for Brown, if that didn’t succeed, his Plan B was to use the armory’s confiscated weapons to achieve abolition by any means necessary — including bloodshed.
Unfortunately, after a train came through the town and a traitorous Black baggage handler realized what was happening, he exposed the plot by immediately wiring a telegram to federal authorities who dispatched the U.S. Marines. And they, along with local military men, surrounded Brown and his freedom fighters in a fire engine house and began blasting away, killing 10, including two of Brown’s brave and selfless sons. Brown and six others were captured, and five escaped, among them one of his sons.
Many Americans know at least something about this courageous white man. But most Americans know absolutely nothing about the courageous Black woman who financed Brown’s necessarily bloody revolutionary activism.
That courageous Black woman was Pleasant. During her secret pre-raid meetings with Brown, she gave him valuable strategic advice along with large amounts of cash for weapons and ammunition.
Incidentally and interestingly, when Brown was captured after the start of his monumental raid, he had a coded note in his pocket from Pleasant that read, “The ax is laid at the root of the tree. When the first blow is struck, there will be more money to help.” Although the note didn’t include her name, it did include her initials, M.E.P. But for some unknown reason, the militiamen who captured Brown misread it as W.E.P.
I shouldn’t say the reason was unknown because I believe I know the reason. It obviously had something to do with Pleasant’s protective Black Voudon/Voodoo thing, the very same protective Black Voudon/Voodoo thing that led Toussaint L’ouverture, Henry Christophe, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Vincent Oge, and especially a Jamaican spiritualist named Dutty Boukman to victory over France in the 1791-1804 Haitian Revolution.
By the way, when Brown was interrogated about the meaning of those W.E.P./M.E.P. initials, he refused to snitch. And because he wouldn’t snitch, Pleasant was never suspected of having been the wealthy collaborator who financed the arming of Brown’s historic anti-slavery revolution.
Following her return to California, she continued her courageous pro-Black activism. In 1866, while sitting on a whites-only trolley in San Francisco, the very light-skinned Pleasant was forcibly ejected after having previously, publicly, and proudly announced that she was Black. But she didn’t take that ejection lying down. Instead, she filed a lawsuit and won when the transportation company relented and agreed to allow Blacks to ride.
She is known historically as “The Mother of Civil Rights in California.” For more and meticulous information about Pleasant, read “Mother of Civil Rights in California: Mary Ellen Pleasant” by Susheel Bibbs at issuu.com.
Remember Mary Ellen Pleasant on Aug. 19. Remember that “The ax is laid at the root of the tree.” And remember to help when the first blow is struck.
If you’re wondering what that means in 2021 and beyond, here’s my response: “Those who know, don’t say. And those who say, don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.