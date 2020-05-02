In the words of The Last Poets on “Blessed Are Those Who Struggle” on their 1977 “Delights of the Garden” album,
Blessed are those who struggle
Oppression is worse than the grave
Better to die for a noble cause
Than to live and die a “slave.”
Exactly 217 years ago in the dark early morning hours of an undocumented date in mid-May of 1803, many of the 75 captured Africans who had refused to be enslaved chose to wade to their deaths by drowning in the deep Dunbar Creek on St. Simons Island, Glynn County, Georgia.
These shackled Africans, members of the Igbo ethnic group born in the southern region of what is now Nigeria, had been kidnapped by agents of U.S. Congressman Thomas Spalding of Savannah and his business partner John Couper before being transported on a tortuously cramped “slave” ship called The Schooner York where they were packed under the deck. They were scheduled to be sold for $100 each after which they would be forced to do non-stop, backbreaking, brutal labor on St. Simons Island plantations.
But these Black men and women weren’t going down without a fight. Near the end of the voyage, as they were close to being disembarked, they boldly rose up and heroically fought back — despite being shackled hand and foot to one another — by surprising and overwhelming their captors, commandeering the ship, and executing at least three of their white abductors.
After escaping the ship and while standing on the dock, they looked around and realized that many white men with high-powered weapons would soon be able to arrive to recapture the “human cargo.” As a result, the Igbo chief began chanting “Orimiri Omambala bu anyi bia. Orimiri Omambala ka anyi ga ejina.” That is a prayer to Chuku (a supreme deity of Igbo spirituality) declaring that “The water spirit brought us and the water spirit will take us home.”
The chief’s people began repeating that chant over and over again as he turned away from the land and faced the water. They all — especially several women at the forefront of the line — continued the chant as they all waded farther and farther into the exceedingly deep water until their bodies and heads were completely submerged, after which many drowned.
But not all died because several were dragged kicking and screaming from the water by the quickly arriving “slave” traders and then forcibly taken to and enslaved at the nearby Cannon’s Point Plantations on St. Simons Island and Sapelo Island.
Fortunately for us, they passed down their story of valiant rebellion to their descendants, who did the same from generation to generation, which is how we Black folks today know much of what happened in May 1803.
Despite the historical importance of this venerated site and despite the protests of community activists in the 1940s, a sewage disposal plant was built directly adjacent to it.
However, finally in 2002, the story of this culturally powerful event was infused into the history curriculum of coastal Georgia schools. And in 2009, the site was listed in the Glynn County Historical Resources Survey Report. But the local authorities continue to refuse to install an official municipal, county or state historical marker at this hallowed location.
In the 2016 video for her “Love Drought” song, superstar Beyonce is shown respectfully replicating the image of her ancestors at the Igbo Landing. In fact, as noted by Mikael Owunna in Q-zine, a Pan-African digital and culture magazine, Beyonce’s entire album, “Lemonade,” which features the aforementioned “Love Drought,” was influenced by Julie Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust,” a culturally and spiritually riveting 1991 film about a family in the Gullah community of coastal South Carolina who, as descendants of enslaved West Africans, maintain their Yoruba traditions. Owunna writes, “In the video, Beyonce marches into the water followed by a group of Black women. ... They march deeper and deeper into the water before pausing and raising their hands toward the sunset. This scene — and the video as a whole — occurs in a marshy landscape matching ... descriptions of the location of [the] Igbo Landing.”
Also, in the 2018 blockbuster film “Black Panther,” Michael B. Jordan as N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger references the Igbo Landing when he proclaims, “Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, ‘cause they knew death was better than bondage.”
And it’s not just Beyonce and Jordan who continue to avenge our ancestors and to never forget. It’s also our ancestors themselves. As noted on July 10, 2012, by Okey Maduforo in the “Daily Independent” newspaper based in Lagos, Nigeria, [On] June 18, [2012],… Professor Catherine Acholonu, an academic and anthropological researcher [along with] Sidney Louis Davis Jr., the director of the Igbo Landing Project ... had come to [experience] the freeing [of] the souls of Igbo “slaves” who were taken away ... but chose to commit suicide by drowning en masse. Reports have it that till this date, the sound of the “slave” chains still reverberates at the Georgia sea port ....
Davis described the May 1803 event as “The most significant freedom march by Africans in America. ...”
[The article concludes with the statement that] Even today, there are ghost stories about unrequited Igbo spirits and recurring reports of unsubstantiated sounds and shadows in the marshes at Igbo Landing.
In other words, those Igbo spirits will get that municipal historical marker, that county historical marker, and that state historical marker. They’ll also get that sewage disposal plant removed. And most important, they’ll avenge all of our ancestors who were enslaved for more than three centuries in the Diaspora. And they’ll do it through us because we’ll obey their command to “Never forget. Always avenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.