In the two images with this article, you see the myth and you see the man — or, better stated, you see the myth and you see what the man really looked like. I’ll explain more about that later.
Each year around this time, I try to enlighten Black folks about Black historical truths and white supremacist lies regarding Easter. And sometimes — especially when I write about Christianity — Black folks get angry with me. But my purpose is not to anger them or to disrespect them. My purpose is simply to do what their “lord and savior” instructed, which is to “Know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Therefore, I bring you the truth as culturally revealed in the spirit of Olodumare, the almighty deity who was recognized by our ancestors in West Africa (where nearly all Blacks in America came from) as long as 4,000 ago, which was about 3,500 years before the white man arrived in Africa in 1441 A.D. and about 2,000 years before the man many Black (and white) folks call Jesus was reportedly “resurrected” in 33 A.D.
Black people need to know the truth (about everything) because it will make them free. In fact, as Bob Marley wisely and soulfully sang, “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds.”
By the way, and in connection with the image displayed in this article, Marley looks exactly like what Jesus would’ve looked like. And we know this because of historical documentation, because of biological evidence regarding the hair and skin of the indigenous Palestinian people in sun-baked Bethlehem, and because of biblical accounts reported via the King James Bible (despite its numerous inaccuracies and myths elsewhere) that surprisingly got it right when it noted that Jesus didn’t have the features of a pale-skinned, blonde/stringy-haired, blue-eyed white man but instead had the environmental features of a Black man. Revelations 2:18 mentions ‘feet … like fine brass’ (which is a brownish color) and Daniel 7:9 mentions “hair … like pure wool” (which is locs or an Afro).
If you’re interested in knowing the truth about Easter and freeing yourself from mental slavery, check out these three irrefutable facts:
1. Easter holiday has no consistent date and the supposedly original Easter has no real date.
The Easter Resurrection Sunday holiday has no proven or confirmed date. No one seems to know exactly when it should be celebrated. For example, last year, it was April 4. Next year, it’s April 9. And this year, it’s April 17, which is precisely why I’m writing about it now.
In regard to the supposedly original Easter, the First Council of Nicea was formed in Bithynia by Roman Emperor Constantine in the year 325 A.D. And its members decided that the date of Easter would be “after the full moon following the vernal equinox on the next occurring Sunday,” unless this ‘happened to interfere’ with Passover, in which case it should be the Sunday after that .... It can occur anytime between March 22 and April 25.” If that sounds arbitrary, confusing, and convoluted, it’s because it is.
And, believe it or not, things got even more arbitrary, confusing, and convoluted about 1,300 years later. Here’s how. The Church of England used 47 white male writers who spent seven years from 1604 to 1611 (inaccurately) translating the original Bible and then published it under the sponsorship of a man named James Charles Stuart of Scotland but known as “King James VI and I.” In that royally-approved version, specifically in Matthew 27:63, it is (inaccurately) written that Jesus said “After three days, I will rise again.” But his crucifixion at Calvary purportedly occurred on Good Friday, which means Easter — i.e., the “resurrection” — couldn’t have happened on Sunday because the third day was Monday.
2. Easter isn’t even in the original Bible.
Most people don’t realize that the word “Easter” doesn’t appear in the original Bible. Moreover, the word “Easter” doesn’t exist in any accurate translations of the Bible. Instead, it was inserted later into the King James Version in Acts 12:4 when it replaced the word “Passover” as shown here verbatim: When Herod “apprehended … [Jesus], he put him in prison, and delivered him to … soldiers … intending after Easter to bring him forth to the people.”
Furthermore, as Mark Ward in Logos Biblical Studies writes, “Why is the most important Christian holiday not mentioned by name in the Bible? Actually, the word ‘Easter’ does appear in the Bible, but only once — and only in one translation. Among all major translations of the Scripture, only the King James Version uses the word ‘Easter.’”
Ward is right about that. And based on my research, “Easter” isn’t mentioned in the original Bible and is mentioned only once in that johnny-come-lately King James version because Easter has pagan — not religious — origins. The Eurocentric Easter started out as a pagan festival. It comes from the Anglo-Saxon word “Eastra” or “Eostre,” who was the goddess of spring and fertility and in whose honor animal sacrifices were made around the time of the Jewish Passover each year. In fact, it wasn’t until the eighth century that Christian Anglo- Saxons adopted the name “Easter” to celebrate the resurrection of the man they called Jesus.
3. The first resurrection was African.
At least 2,000 years before Europeans began talking about the resurrection of their blue-eyed blonde-haired Jesus, Africans were already writing and reading about the resurrection of Ausar (Osirus) from Kush, which is today’s Sudan, and his role with Auset (Isis) who gave birth to Heru (Horus) in the original Immaculate Conception. Together, the three of them formed the original Holy Trinity.
By the way, although I’ve been using the name “Jesus” to refer to the man who is the foundation of Easter, that wasn’t his name. His real name, meaning his historically proven name, was Yeshua ben Yosef. And it means “the rescuer or deliverer who is the son of Joseph.”
In addition, the word “Christ” is not derived from Europe. The word actually comes from the pharaonic Egyptian (Kemetic) expression “kher sesheta,” which means “he who watches over the mysteries.” It was not until after 300 A.D. that “Christians” finally started referring to Jesus as Christ.
For more information about all of this, do legitimate — i.e., scholarly based research. Start with The Historical Origins of Christianity by Walter Williams, African Origins of Major Western Religions by Yosef A.A. Ben-Jochannan, and Afrikan People and European Holidays by Ishakamusa Barashango.
Remember, as Bob Marley’s lookalike wisely and profoundly said, “Know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
