Are Black Democratic candidates for local offices, especially judicial positions, on a political plantation forced to do the financial bidding of white “masters” and some Black “overseers?”
Four years ago, I wrote an article published here in The Tribune on May 24, 2019. Here’s the pertinent part:
“This is 2019, not 1619, 1719, 1819, or even 1919. This is the North, not the South. This is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, not Philadelphia, Mississippi. Despite those facts, no Black candidates for Common Pleas Court judge or Municipal Court judge were elected during the Philadelphia primary on May 21. Not one. Racists will say that’s because not one of the eight Black candidates among the 27 total candidates was qualified. And I’d say those racists are liars ….
Clearly, much of the fault lies with the Democratic County Executive Committee of Philadelphia – better known as the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee – and some of its officials for their failure to endorse and promote the many qualified Black candidates based on merit (instead of what, in my personal opinion, was nothing more than extortionist demands for about $60,000 apiece in political “bribe” money from each judicial candidate).”
It’s now four years later, and not much has changed when it comes to the city’s Democratic Party leadership’s treatment – correction, mistreatment – of qualified Black Common Pleas Court and Municipal Court candidates. You want proof? Here’s proof. Well, before I provide that proof, I must state that although I’m no big fan of the local (or national) Democratic Party, I can tolerate it because it’s not the Republican Party. And, for Black people, Republicans are the absolute worst.
In other words, despite my disdain for much of what the Democratic Party does and doesn’t do, no one should try to twist my words or my meaning and assume that I’m praising Republicans. I am not! And the reason I am not is because I believe that any party whose national and statewide leadership enthusiastically supports a racist, fascist, misogynistic, Islamophobic, homophobic, anti-trans and anti-science person like Donald Drumpf is itself racist, fascist, misogynistic, Islamophobic, homophobic, anti-trans and anti-science. Accordingly, I am politically compelled to tolerate the Democratic Party because it’s the lesser of two evils.
Now back to the proof I mentioned concerning the city Democratic Party leadership’s mistreatment of qualified Black Common Pleas Court and Municipal Court candidates (along with many other Black candidates for many other electoral positions).
First of all, a group that calls itself the “United Democratic Ward Leaders of Color” (UDWLOC) is mailing sample ballots across the city encouraging people to vote for its slate of candidates. And, as I have been informed by at least four separate knowledgeable confidential sources, these slates and all other slates circulated by various ward leaders are not based on merit but on how much cash candidates give to those ward leaders
That’s a dangerous way to elect any candidates, especially candidates seeking to become judges. Judicial candidates shouldn’t be slated based simply on money but instead should be slated based on experience, intellect, impartiality, temperament, patience, integrity and propriety as well as the appearance of propriety. After all, judges have powers that mayors, governors and even presidents don’t have: Judges have the legal authority to take your property, your freedom, your children and your life.
There are five Black Common Pleas Court and Municipal Court judicial candidates. And each one of them clearly has a documented history of the required qualifications of experience, intellect, impartiality, temperament, patience, integrity and propriety as well as the appearance of propriety. Despite that, only one is slated on the UDWLOC’s sample ballot.
By the way, who or what is the UDWLOC? I don’t know. And I tried extensively to find out. But the UDWLOC’s sample ballot lists no website, no street address, no phone number, no email address and no person’s name.
I searched high and low to get some background info, but there seems to be none anywhere. In fact, I checked a nationally renowned campaign spending watchdog group called Transparency USA at transparencyusa.org. And it indicates that there are “no records” regarding whether or not “this organization has been paid by [any] candidates and [any] committees.” I also checked the Philadelphia Board of Ethics website and the State Ethics Commission website. Zero. Zip. Zilch. Nada.
Although the UDWLOC has a Twitter page as of February, it doesn’t include its own organizational contact source. Instead, it includes a hyperlinked contact source that goes directly to the website of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, which is headed by a white man, Bob Brady. Don’t get me wrong- he’s one of the good white guys. But he’s still white and has led the Philadelphia Democratic Party for 35 years! That’s not a typo. Thirty-five years! Why is a white guy (any white guy) for nearly four decades leading a local party that’s about 65% Black?
The root of this politically-based racial disparity is not so much about race as it is about money. Actually, on second thought, it is primarily about race because racism is the cause of America’s economic disparity. As the U.S. Census Bureau documented in 2022, “white households had a median household wealth of $187,300 compared with [merely] $14,100 for Black households ….” And because a white person generally has more money than a Black person, it stands to reason that white candidates nationally, regionally and locally have more money than Black candidates and can raise more money from their white supporters than Black candidates can from whites or from any other racial/ethnic demographic.
In regard to local candidates’ wealth, I’m specifically referring to something called “street money.” And it ain’t nothing new. Check out what WHYY published over a decade ago on Oct. 1, 2012:
“... [C]andidates … partake in a gritty Philadelphia tradition. They’ll give out funds known as ‘street money’ to partisan Election Day workers. In return, the foot soldiers will get out the vote. Street money has been painted as dirty, unethical and antiquated. Are its days numbered?
I know the answer. And, sadly, it’s “No.”
WHYY continues by pointing out, “Here’s how it works: Candidates cut checks to the local Democratic and Republican parties, which in turn cut checks to ward leaders. You can think of them as mid-level managers in the city’s parties. Additionally, some ward leaders get money from candidates and political consultants directly. Then the money moves down the chain again, to committee people. They’re the party’s foot soldiers. They use street money to stump for the candidates, hand out sample ballots and shuttle voters to the polls …. Is this extorting candidates? What would a good-government advocate think? …. After a 2001 grand jury investigation of street money, three ward leaders were charged for failing to file campaign-finance reports. The money just disappeared.”
One of the knowledgeable confidential sources I recently spoke with informed me that some candidates for various electoral positions – especially judicial positions – paid up to a combined amount of $60,000 apiece that went to the local Democratic Party and to certain ward leaders in order for those candidates to get their names on the party’s and those ward leaders’ sample ballots. Those sample ballots carry a lot of weight because they are mailed to voters by various ward leaders before elections and are handed out at the polls on Election Day primarily by various ward leaders and committee persons. And since the average voter knows relatively little about the specific political platforms of most candidates and knows almost nothing about the backgrounds of any judicial candidates, voters heavily rely on those sample ballots.
In regard to those amounts of up to $60,000 apiece, which ward leaders get money from candidates? And exactly how much? And from which particular candidates? And what do those ward leaders do with all that money? In other words, how much goes directly into ward leaders’ pockets for personal expenses like mortgage payments, utility bills, car notes, vacations, children’s tuition, restaurants, shopping mall sprees, etc?
What I’m writing here in 2023 is nothing new. These payments, as part of the “street money” system, have been a part of Philly politics for at least several decades or likely much longer, meaning probably for over a century-and-a-half ever since Philly’s first mayoral election took place in 1839 when John Swift became the first elected mayor of Philadelphia. Prior to that, mayors in Philly were appointed. And the first was Humphrey Morrey in 1691 when he was appointed by William Penn. And you can bet Morrey probably had to “pay to play” in order to get Penn’s appointment. You certainly don’t think Penn appointed a poor man, do you?
In an upcoming investigative project, I’m going to reach out to the Philadelphia Board of Ethics, the Office of the City Commissioners, the Committee of Seventy, and other ethics/campaign finance/elections-based entities to seek answers to those and similar “follow-the-money” questions. After that, I’ll contact City Council to get somebody to introduce legislation to outlaw self-aggrandizing ward leader payments. Stay tuned.
Plantations weren’t a good thing for Black folks from 1619-1865. And “pay-to-play” plantation politics aren’t a good thing for Black folks today. So we gotta run away like Sista Harriet Tubman ran away. And we eventually gotta create our own political party (or political force) like Sista Fannie Lou Hamer’s Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. That’s the only way that pro-Black candidates and pro-Black issues will move from second-class status to first-class status.
