This is volume 19 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia's white businesses/entities and white employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
Because the Phillies organization is a white-owned business, because it's based here in the city, and primarily because it's competing in the World Series, I decided to devote this month's column to this team in particular and to this game – I mean the business – of baseball in general.
I wanna root for the Phillies because my grandparents and parents rooted for them, because I grew up in North Philly near Connie Mack Stadium at 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue, and because I grew up playing baseball on the Connie Mack Recreation Center's 14- to 16-year-old division team where I was awarded the MVP trophy and then played on the 16- to 18-year-old team division team, which was in city championship game for that division at Veterans Stadium.
I didn't find out until much later, after I had graduated from college, that Connie Mack, who had been manager of the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901-1950, was a virulent racist who said many times that he would never let his teams take the field against Jackie Robinson or any other Black player because baseball was a white man's sport, not for n----rs.
For that and many other reasons, I can't root for the Phillies. I also can't root for them because they have no Black players in the ongoing 2022 World Series. None on the field. None on the bench. None on the entire team.
But the Phillies do have a current total payroll of $172,163,462, putting them among the top two right behind the New York Mets with $219,5245,000. And with a team value of $2.3 billion, the Phillies are among the top eight in Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Despite that massive wealth, you mean to tell me they can't afford even one American-born Black player?
It's not just the Phillies with this racist World Series problem. The Houston Astros also have no active American-born Black players. But at least they have a Black general manager, Dusty Baker. By the way, in 2020, this former All Star, Golden Glove Award recipient, National League Championship Series MVP, and 1981 World Series winner was a finalist to become manager of the Phillies. But they chose a white guy, Joe Girardi.
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, stated, “It is somewhat startling that in two cities that have high African-American populations, there''s not a single Black player. It lets us know there's obviously a lot of work to be done to create opportunities for Black kids to pursue their dream at the highest level.”
Also, as I previously mentioned, it's not just the Phillies and the Astros. Racism is a league-wide problem. On Oct. 28, CNN pointed out that “Major League Baseball reported that ... [on the Opening Day, only] 7.2%” of its players are Black (and they are among the 38% who are included in the players of color category.)
In an Oct. 27 Associated Press article, it was revealed that “For the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier, there … [are] no … Black players in this World Series. Zero.”
By the way, speaking of Robinson, did you know he said the following about what the Phillies did to him during a 1947 game? He said, “You name it in terms of race and they were yelled [at me]- everything. I think it was quite vicious. I think the Philadelphia Phillies, with [their manager] Ben Chapman was perhaps the most vicious of any of the people in terms of name calling.”
And while being interviewed by author Arnold Rampersad for the book, “Jackie Robinson: A Biography,” Robinson made it clear that the time he spent in Philly during games were among “the most unpleasant days in my life ….”
As an aside, 69 years after that 1947 racist verbal assault and 44 years after Robinson died in 1972, Philadelphia City Council in 2016 issued an official apology for what the Phillies did to him and said to him, including brutally racist taunts like, “Hey, n----r. Why don't you go back to the cotton fields where you belong?”
It is quite telling that the Phillies were the last National League team to integrate. And it took as long as a decade after Robinson's April 10, 1947, signing for it to finally happen on April 22, 1957, when John Irvin Kennedy came in as a pinch runner in the eighth inning against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
And don't get me started with what the Phillies and their white fans did to 1964 National League Rookie of the Year, seven-time All Star, 1972 American League MVP, and soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee Dick Allen during his 1963-1969 and 1975-1976 tenure here.
University of Penn history professor William C. Kashatus in the Fall 2000/Spring 2001 edition of “A Journal of Baseball History and Culture” put it best when he wrote, “From the days of the Negro Leagues up to the present battles over merit-based excuses for the absence of Blacks in management positions, baseball has long served as a barometer of the nation's racial climate. Nowhere is this more true than in Philadelphia, where the Phillies have suffered for their reputation as a racially segregated city. The case of Dick Allen is most often cited as the prime example of this inglorious history of race relations …. Through … [his career here,] the specter of racial prejudice hung over Allen's relationship with the owners, the team, the press, and the city's fans.”
In 2010, The Grio published an article about Allen who, throughout his career in Philly, had batteries, coins, rocks and other objects thrown at him so frequently by white fans that he had to wear a batting helmet each time he took his position in the outfield. The Grio continued by adding, “Philadelphia had developed such a bad reputation for Black baseball players that when when the St. Louis Cardinals traded [the great player and workers' rights activist] Curt Flood to the team, he refused to come here.”
And, as the Associated Press recently noted, “The Phillies had no Black players on their opening roster this year for the first time since 1959.”
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Time changed. But baseball's racism remains the same.
The actual banning of Black players from pro baseball was on July 14, 1887, when a Connie Mack-like virulent racist named Cap Anson, who has played for and/or managed the Philadelphia Athletics and three other teams, refused to play in an exhibition game against the Newark Little Giants' Black pitcher George Stovey. As reported at chicagonow.com, “By the next day, the owners had voted 6-4 to begin a 'gentleman's agreement' to disallow Black players from all major baseball leagues.”
Prior to that, the baseball story of Octavius Valentine Catto becomes relevant. Catto, the fearless voting rights activist in Philadelphia as well as a math professor, an English professor, and principal of male students at the Institute for Colored Youth, which eventually became Cheyney University, was also a star baseball player, strategic baseball manager and tactical baseball organizer.
As noted in “19th Century Philadelphia Black Militant: Octavius V. Catto” by Harry C. Silcox, Catto was instrumental in establishing Philly as a major hub in what would later become Negro League baseball. Catto, along with Jacob C. White Jr. in 1865, established the Philadelphia Pythians, one of the country's first Negro League baseball clubs.
Although the beginning of the official banning of Black players was in 1887, serious plans for such banning started 20 years earlier on Oct. 16, 1867, when the Pennsylvania State Convention of Baseball in Harrisburg denied admission to Catto's Pythians.
As documented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, “In 1866, faced with restrictions against joining white baseball clubs in Philadelphia, the city's first African-American team, the Excelsior Base Ball Club, formed. Encouraged by this move, Catto and... White created their own team. Comprised of individuals from the Institute for Colored Youth as well as other leading social and educational organizations, they called this team the Pythian Baseball Club... The Pythians played their first recorded game on Oct. 3, 1866 .... In the fall of 1867, Catto and the Pythians applied to join Pennsylvania's association of amateur baseball clubs. [Despite its athletic talent, organizational skills, and business prowess], the Pythians – the only African American club – were the only club to not receive entry out of the 266 clubs seeking to be a part of the association. [The Pythians'] representative [was compelled to] withdraw the Pythians' application when it seemed likely the deciding committee would bow to [racist] opposition pressure. Another application submitted later in 1867, this time to the National Association of Base Ball Players, [was also rejected when that association] said it would not admit 'any club which may be composed of one or more colored persons.'”
I wanna root for the Phillies because my heart is asking me to. But I can't because my brain and Jackie Robinson and Dick Allen and Octavius Catto and historical facts and the current Phillies team membership are telling me not to.
Sorry.
