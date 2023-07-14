2a coard

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court basically killed affirmative action for Black students applying to white colleges and universities across the country by maliciously ruling that race-based admissions considerations are unconstitutional.

That ruling – which effectively overturned the 1978 University of California v. Bakke and 2003 Grutter v. Bollinger decisions, both of which upheld race-based affirmative action – stemmed from lawsuits filed against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina by a group called Students for Fair Admissions. But the group should’ve replaced “Fair” with “Unfair” because it was concocted by old racist white Republicans who used young racist Asian students to falsely claim that they weren’t admitted because their seats were taken by Black students through affirmative action.

Michael Coard, Esq. can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and his YouTube channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD 96.1 FM or 900 AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

