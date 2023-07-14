On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court basically killed affirmative action for Black students applying to white colleges and universities across the country by maliciously ruling that race-based admissions considerations are unconstitutional.
That ruling – which effectively overturned the 1978 University of California v. Bakke and 2003 Grutter v. Bollinger decisions, both of which upheld race-based affirmative action – stemmed from lawsuits filed against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina by a group called Students for Fair Admissions. But the group should’ve replaced “Fair” with “Unfair” because it was concocted by old racist white Republicans who used young racist Asian students to falsely claim that they weren’t admitted because their seats were taken by Black students through affirmative action.
Oh, by the way, the same old racist white Republicans who orchestrated this case were the very same old racist white Republicans who, in their 2013 Shelby County v. Holder case, got the Supreme Court to practically kill the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
At the outset, I must admit that my uncontrollable rage was initially directed at the Asian students who were trying to destroy affirmative action. I initially condemned their blatant insensitivity to 404 years of brutal oppression against Black people who were kidnapped and enslaved beginning in 1619 and then were sharecropped, convict-leased, lynched, Jim Crowed, unemployed/under-employed, redlined, gerrymandered, mass incarcerated, executed by police, and, to a large extent, still denied an equitably resourced education.
Not one Asian person would ever volunteer to have his or her elders and ancestors (or even themselves) trade places in America with my elders and ancestors (or me). Nonetheless, those Asian students in this case cried about being treated unfairly. They obviously don’t know what unfair means!
Education for Blacks was outlawed in all schools from kindergarten through college when slavery became law of the land beginning in 1619. Speaking of law, there was legislation throughout the country similar to a 1740 South Carolina law that proclaimed “[It] shall be unlawful” for “all … ‘slaves’ or free Negroes …” to be taught “reading or writing. And any … [judges] … may … direct … any officers … to inflict corporal punishment” on the educated “slaves” or free Negroes “not exceeding 20 lashes.”
And if you think that racist anti-education abuse ended with the overruling of the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson case by the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case known as Brown I, consider this: Although the Supreme Court ruled that educational Jim Crow is outlawed because “separate but equal is unconstitutional,” that decision in reality wasn’t worth the paper it was written on since most states ignored it because the feds didn’t enforce it. Then came the vague 1955 Brown II “all deliberate speed” decision. But that moved just as slowly. Then came the tardy 1978 Brown III (which I describe as the) “we really mean it this time” decision. But steps toward implementing that didn’t begin until a mere 25 years ago in 1998. However, it still hasn’t been fully implemented.
Even worse, just 16 years ago in the Community Schools v. Seattle School District case, Chief Justice John Roberts in 2007 tried to turn Brown’s “separate but equal is unconstitutional” decision on its head by claiming that historic ruling meant the exact opposite of what the Justices unanimously said in 1954.
It gets worse. In 2017, twice impeached and twice indicted racist former President Donald “Drumpf” took steps to redirect the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division toward suing the few good white colleges and universities (like Harvard and the University of North Carolina) that promote affirmative action because he considered that to be “reverse discrimination.”
Oh, by the way, I must make it crystal clear that Harvard and University of North Carolina were never admitting unqualified Black students. Every single Black applicant had the required SAT and GPA scores. Those two schools were simply looking at all qualified students – Black, white, Asian, Latinx, Pacific Islander and Indigenous – and then saying that because those schools have a limited number of admissions available, they’ll give equitable consideration to the qualified Black applicants (as well as to qualified members of other historically/systemically oppressed groups) in order to level the playing field.
Despite my still simmering rage against those Asian students, I have come to realize that they were merely puppets. The devil, as a wise man once said, is in the details. But, in this case, the devil is the puppeteer.
Although last month’s ruling hurt, there’s help on the way. Correction: There’s been help since 1837 when my historic alma mater, Cheyney University, was founded 186 years ago.
And that help is 107 HBCUs. Altogether, they have more than 228,000 students in 19 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. And, despite the fact that HBCUs represent less than 3% of this country’s colleges and universities, they have produced the following:
• 80% of Black judges
• 70% of Black dentists
• 70% of Black physicians
• 50% of Black attorneys
• 50% of Black professors
• 50% of Black teachers
• 40% of Black engineers
• 40% of Black health professionals
• 40% of Black STEM degree holders
• 40% of Black members of Congress
• HBCUs are the top 21 producers of Blacks who attain a Ph.D
As published here in The Tribune on July 6 from an article at bloomberg.com by reporters Skylar Woodhouse and Jordan Fitzgerald, “The total number of applicants at 35 [of 107] HBCUs more than doubled in the last 20 years, rising to nearly 233,500 in 2021, according to National Center for Education Statistics data.” And the article continued by quoting Howard University’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tashni-Ann Dubroy who said that the Supreme Court’s recent decision “is a call to action to invest in HBCUs.”
And, as I say, Black folks must heed that call.
By the way, I should mention that although the Supreme Court did “basically” kill affirmative action, it didn’t completely kill it. It’s actually in the intensive care unit on life support because qualified Black students can still get into schools like Harvard, University of North Carolina and other impressive Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs) as long as they don’t highlight race in their applications but instead highlight the societal obstacles they had to overcome in order to get the high SAT and GPA scores they possess – the type of obstacles that Asians never faced in this country.
Despite the fact that there are many academically impressive PWIs, it makes more sense for Black students to attend HBCUs – at least if they want to increase their chances of becoming judges, dentists, physicians, attorneys, professors, teachers, engineers, health professionals, STEM degree holders, Congresspersons and Ph.Ds.
In addition, as documented by the United Negro College Fund, the students who attend HBCUs can do so at a cost that’s 28% less than that of PWIs.
And that doesn’t just make sense. It also saves dollars.
Michael Coard, Esq. can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and his YouTube channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD 96.1 FM or 900 AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
