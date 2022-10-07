He was a local Thurgood Marshall, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X all rolled up into one.
His name is Charles Wesley Bowser – my mentor and one of the most preeminent lawyers, most irresistible political forces, most relentless community activists and most influential change agents in Philadelphia history – and he was born 92 years ago on Oct. 9, 1930.
Bowser blessed me 22 years ago in 2000, five years before he semi-retired, when he sought me out as a (relatively) young “angry Black lawyer” to pass the baton to and he became my mentor, thereby allowing me to learn at the feet of a jurisprudential genius while working at his stunningly magnificent Bowser Law Center on 16th Street near Locust Street. It was a reconverted three-story mansion with a chandeliered conference room and a state-of-the-art full-service copying, collating, faxing, postal and clerical operations department in the basement. And he owned, not leased, that building.
During my time with this great man, I learned a lot from and about him. And, in celebration of his birthday, I'd like to share some of it with you. Therefore, I'm now providing you with 15 things you probably didn't know about the preeminent and prominent Charles W. Bowser, Esquire:
1. He empowered Blacks economically as Executive Director of the Philadelphia Anti-Poverty Action Committee from 1964-1967, politically as Deputy Mayor from 1967-1969, and civically as Executive Director of the Philadelphia Urban Coalition from 1968-1975.
2. He received numerous community service accolades such as the Philadelphia Tribune Leadership Award, the African-American Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award, the Pennsylvania Governor's Black History Month Honoree Award, the NAACP Cecil B. Moore Award, the Odunde David P. Richardson Community Service Award, the National Black Caucus of State Legislators Award, the American Foundation for Negro Affairs Law and Justice Award and the Barristers' Association First Annual Hall of Fame Award.
3. He was a viable Philadelphia Party candidate for mayor in 1974 and was an even more viable Democratic primary party candidate for mayor in 1979.
4. He stopped the racist Mayor Frank Rizzo political juggernaut cold in its tracks in 1978 when Rizzo attempted a charter change to seek a third consecutive mayoral term. Thanks to Bowser's leadership, Rizzo lost that referendum nearly 2-1 with a vote tally of about 458,000 to 238,000.
5. Bowser and the powerful and fiery Cecil B. Moore, using their brains and brawn in 1964, forced the city of Philadelphia to stop the Mummers from performing their racist blackface parade skit.
6. He promoted change in the court system as a member of the Pennsylvania Commission on Judicial Reform from 1987-1988, provided essential legal advice to the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus as Special Counsel from 1988-2000, and helped write the rules of appellate procedure as a member of the Advisory Committee on Appellate Court Rules of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 1995.
7. His Bowser ancestors in America were never enslaved.
8. As a youngster, he was a star athlete from North Philly, known as Juicy, who became co-captain of the football team at the elite Central High School.
9. He received a football scholarship from Temple University and later worked his way through college after breaking his leg in his second year and was unable to play.
10. He graduated from Temple with a degree in journalism and became an accomplished and published author and poet. His books include “The Apartheid Solution.” (1985), “The Philadelphia Special Investigation Commission: Opinion of Commissioner Charles W. Bowser, Esq.” (1986), “Let the Bunker Burn” (1989), and “Urban Commentaries: Selected Speeches, Articles, and Poetry” (1999).
11. He was a member of the nerves-of-steel Army Bomb Squad in the Korean War. And once, he came close to being killed in battle after having been attacked by a knife-wielding enemy soldier in a dark and cramped foxhole, resulting in a defensively courageous and gorily brutal hand-to-hand, life-or-death knife fight that ultimately ended with Bowser bloodied and standing and the enemy soldier bloodied and dead.
12. As a member of the MOVE Commission, he wrote in 1985 a scathing report and in 1989 an even more scathing book, the aforementioned “Let the Bunker Burn,” wherein he called for the criminal indictment of city and law enforcement officials who were responsible for the May 13, 1985 decision that resulted in the murder of eleven human beings, including five children, as well as the incineration of 61 homes and two-and-a-half city blocks in a Black neighborhood.
13. As a follow-up to his 1990 organized boycott against a local major newspaper, he got a rare public apology from that giant media outlet for what he and his followers described as repeated racist reporting.
14. He is the founder of an educational model called “Academies” that the National Career Academy Coalition implemented in 2021 (11 years after his death) in Florida, Nebraska and Virginia known as the Charles Bowser Youth Leadership Institute. Its goal is to inspire high school students to engage in a leadership process centering on race and equity.
15. He's been a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., since 1951.
Before I conclude this celebration of the great life and great legacy of the great Charles W. Bowser, Esquire, allow me to quote his son and nephew.
When I asked Charles Bowser Jr. what was something the public should know, he mentioned how successfully competitive his father was. He then told me about a quote that his father would always recite, after having gotten it from his own father. It was “Play any man, from any land, any game that he can name, for any amount that he can count.” In other words, be great and be extremely confident about your greatness.
And Kyle Bowser told me the following: “They say one flap of a single butterfly's wing can alter weather patterns around the world. Uncle Charlie was far more dynamic than a butterfly, and his impact was certainly more powerful. He helped Black Philadelphia claim its rightful stake in the community chest, and that's the true definition of equity.” I agree wholeheartedly.
Despite the fact that Charles W. Bowser, Esquire became a revered ancestor on Aug. 9, 2010, his unparalleled legacy continues forever. And he is resurrected every time a Black lawyer in Philly or a Black activist in Philly fights the good fight for Black people in Philly.
But as he would often tell me, “Although it's good to fight the good fight, it's better to win it.”
He was right. As always.
