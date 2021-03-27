On March 22, a white man with a gun mowed down 10 innocent human beings in Boulder, Colorado.
In addition to that, during the past 20 years alone, white men with guns blew away 205 innocent human beings: 58 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2017, 27 (including 20 6-year-old and 7-year-old first-graders!) in Newton, Connecticut, in 2012, 26 in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017, 22 in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, 17 in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, 12 in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012, 12 in Thousand Oaks, California, in 2018, 11 in Pittsburgh in 2018, 10 in Geneva County, Alabama, in 2009, and 10 in Santa Fe, California, in 2018.
Armed white men are dangerous, murderously dangerous. In fact, armed white men in the U.S. kill more people more often than any other demographic kills. A 2019 report published by American University cites a study by Guns & America, which is a national network of public media newsrooms, disclosing that “... the majority of mass shooters are young and middle-aged white men.”
The numbers objectively prove that most mass murders are committed by armed white men. Just a few days ago on March 23, Statista, based in New York with 15 other offices in Europe and Asia staffed by more than 200 researchers and experts using over 22,500 sources covering in excess of 160 countries, determined that “Between 1982 and March 2021, 66 out of the 121 mass shootings in the United States were carried out by white shooters .... [T]his amounts to 54 percent....”
By the way, the FBI defines a mass murder as the malicious killing of “four or more persons occurring during the same incident with no distinctive time period between the murders... [and] typically involving a single location.”
Despite the horrific mass murders committed with military assault weapons during the past two decades and earlier, Congress — correction, nearly all Republicans in Congress — refuses to pass any substantive gun control measures. But that could change overnight. Yes, the right-wingers would pass stringent gun control legislation and spit in the eye of the Second Amendment in a 24-hour emergency session — not if babies are slaughtered or church members and synagogue congregants are annihilated or concert attendees and movie-goers are massacred or supermarket shoppers are butchered. No, none of that will work.
The only thing that will work is Black folks massively arming themselves. If they get guns like whites got guns, civilian gun ownership will damn near be outlawed. You want proof? Check out what Republicans in California did 54 years ago.
On May 2, 1967, 30 legally armed Black Panther Party (BPP) members and supporters peacefully marched to the California State Capitol in Sacramento where co-founder Bobby Seale read a prepared statement opposing an anti-gun bill proposed by Republican Assemblyman Don Mulford, an otherwise pro-gun politician. That bill, which was later signed into law by Republican Gov. (later President) Ronald Reagan, another otherwise pro-gun politician, criminalized for the first time in California history the carrying of loaded firearms in public. Mulford did so only because BPP members had finally decided to assertively exercise what they described as their Second Amendment right in the form of lawful self-defense and lawful community defense, just as whites had always claimed to do. It must be pointed out that, for the first time in its entire existence, the National Rifle Association (NRA) supported an anti-gun bill.
The Republicans passed that legislation not because the Panthers were allegedly potentially violent but solely because they were Black.
You don’t believe me? Well, consider what happened to an undeniably nonviolent Black man about 10 years earlier. In 1956, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. applied for a license to carry one of the guns he kept for protection at his Alabama home, where he, his family, and his supporters were victims of deadly racist threats every single day. Despite those constant threats, the lily-white Montgomery police department denied his application but consistently approved the applications of local Klan members. I wonder why. Hmm ...
America is certifiably gun crazy. Although this country has only 5% of the world’s population, it has approximately 42% of the world’s civilian guns as determined in a 2007 study by Small Arms Survey based at Switzerland’s Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva. Adam Lankford, a professor of criminology at the University of Alabama and author of “Public Mass Shooters and Firearms: A Cross-National Study of 171 Countries,” published in 2016, agrees with Small Arms Survey’s methodology. And David Hemenway, a professor of health policy at Harvard University and author of “Private Guns, Public Health,” concluded that this 42% figure has “pretty high validity.”
Also, according to research presented at the 2015 Annual Meeting of the American Sociological Association, America has more than 31% of the world’s mass shootings.
Oh, by the way, in regard to guns and killings, when I say America, I mean armed white men.
Before concluding this article, I must make a statement in my capacity as an attorney for over 25 years and a college professor for about 15 years: The Second Amendment does not mean what the NRA and its minions falsely claim it means. It does not mean that any adult male individual (who embarrassingly suffers from a ... um ... ah ... “bodily shortcoming” and is seeking to artificially compensate for it) has the constitutional right to play G.I. Joe.
The right to bear arms had never applied to individuals. It only applied to militias. This had always been the rational law of the land — at least until 2008 when five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices groundlessly reversed 69 years of uninterrupted coherent jurisprudence in the notorious 5-4 Columbia v. Heller ruling by declaring, for the first time ever, that the Second Amendment applies to individuals. Prior to that, the high court and all other federal appellate courts had consistently concluded that the amendment “only applied in the context of militia... [involving] the right of states to protect themselves from federal interference.” This politically reactionary and constitutionally baseless 2008 ruling effectively overruled the Supreme Court’s 1939 legally solid decision in U.S. v. Miller, which rationally held that the right to bear arms must have “some reasonable relationship to the preservation ... of a well-regulated militia” as opposed to an individual.
Moreover, scholarly historians have always written that the drafters of the 1791 Second Amendment obviously weren’t focused on protecting an individual’s right to commit wholesale murder and mayhem with state-of-the-art weaponry. Instead, the drafters obviously were focused on protecting a formalized militia’s (meaning an organized and structured civilian military force’s) right to defend against an oppressive government similar to the British Parliament during its economic oppression of the 13 colonies. That’s precisely why the amendment uses the phrase “well-regulated militia,” which would need high-powered military assault weapons to defend against a dictatorial government, not to allow individual sociopaths to use weapons of war to shoot up supermarkets and mow down patrons.
There’s only one solution. And it’s to require thorough background checks (paying special attention primarily, but not exclusively, to psychological issues) and those who pass would be subject to strict licensing (similar to driver licensing along with periodic testing). Although it goes without saying, I’ll say it any way: All automatic and semi-automatic military assault weapons would be completely banned.
Automatic and semi-automatic guns have only one purpose and it’s not to engage in battlefield warfare in the cities, suburbs, and farmlands or to fire back at “Rambo Bambi” who, with her doe-eyed fawn, might be armed to the teeth in the woods. The sole purpose is to slaughter masses of innocent human beings in American neighborhoods.
Whoever mindlessly says, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people” is an idiot because without guns — in particular, without automatic and semi-automatic guns — people can’t slaughter masses of human beings at a single event, especially not 20 first-grader human beings all at once sitting together in class playing with educational toys.
Black folks, you can end all of this American gun carnage immediately. Just go out and lawfully purchase an arsenal of military assault guns like white folks have done — and the Republicans in both the House and Senate will finally outlaw such needless weapons of mass destruction and will do so within 24 hours.
