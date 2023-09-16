The story of George W. McLaurin is the story of the need for Blacks to attend HBCUs.
McLaurin, born September 16, 1887, is the Black man who made history when he won a landmark civil rights lawsuit against the University of Oklahoma (UO).
McLaurin, a retired professor from Oklahoma’s only HBCU, namely Langston University, was 61-years-old and held a master’s degree in education when, in 1948, he applied to but was denied admission into UO to pursue his Ph.D. in education. That denial was due to a state law that made it a crime for Blacks to attend any school with whites.
After successfully challenging that law in federal district court, he was admitted into the university over its virulent objection. And the officials there decided to humiliate him by segregating and isolating him not only in all of his classes by putting him in anterooms with a separate desk but also by segregating and isolating him in the library, in the cafeteria, in the restrooms and at sporting events. Those white officials actually did all that. Imagine the disrespect. Imagine the indignity. Imagine the humiliation.
He then petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court and won on June 5, 1960, thereby forcing Oklahoma to end discrimination, segregation and isolation statewide in all of its schools, colleges and universities.
But, as Gil Scott-Heron said in his 1975 “We Beg Your Pardon” hit regarding an unrelated topic, “The story didn’t end there …, so we won’t stop there.”
The story continued after having begun in 1837 with the founding of Cheyney University, then called the African Institute and shortly thereafter called the Institute for Colored Youth. Accordingly, Cheyney- this country’s first Black institution of higher learning- is now known as America’s first HBCU.
The story, therefore, is the story of HBCUs. And just as our Brown brothers said in the 1974 “Blazing Saddles” comedy classic, “Badges? We don’t need no stinkin’ badges,” I- as a proud and successful Cheyney University alumnus- now say “White colleges and universities? We don’t need no stinkin’ white colleges and universities!” Here’s why.
The 107 HBCUs altogether have more than 228,000 students in 19 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. And despite the fact that HBCUs represents less than three percent of this country’s colleges and universities, they nonetheless have produced the following:
• 80% of Black judges
• 70% of Black dentists
• 70% of Black physicians
• 50% of Black attorneys
• 50% of Black professors
• 50% of Black teachers
• 40% of Black engineers
• 40% of Black health professionals
• 40% of Black STEM degree holders
• 40% of Black members of Congress
• HBCUs are the top 21 producers of Blacks who attain a Ph.D.
As a result, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling doesn’t bother me at all. As you might recall, that far right-wing court on June 29 basically killed affirmative action for Black students applying to white colleges and universities like OU and several others by maliciously ruling that race-based admissions considerations are unconstitutional.
That ruling- which effectively overturned the 1978 University of California v. Bakke and 2003 Grutter v. Bollinger decisions, both of which upheld race-based affirmative action- stemmed from lawsuits filed against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina.
You might think that despite that ruling from just two-and-a-half months ago, Black students are protected by the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case known as Brown I. But you’d be wrong.
For example, consider this: Although the Supreme Court ruled that educational Jim Crow is outlawed because “separate but equal is unconstitutional,” that decision in reality wasn’t worth the paper it was written on since most states ignored it because the feds didn’t enforce it. Then came the vague 1955 Brown II “all deliberate speed” decision. But that moved just as slowly. Then came the tardy 1978 Brown III (which I describe as the) “We really mean it this time” decision. But steps toward implementing that didn’t begin until a mere 25 years ago in 1998. However, it still hasn’t been fully implemented.
Even worse, just 16 years ago in the Community Schools v. Seattle School District case, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in 2007 tried to turn Brown’s “separate but equal is unconstitutional” decision on its head by claiming that historic ruling meant the exact opposite of what the Justices unanimously said in 1954.
And the worst is that in 2017, four-times-indicted, two-times-impeached, one-time-sexual-assault-adjudicated racist former President Donald Drumpf took steps to redirect the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division toward suing the few good white colleges and universities (like Harvard and the University of North Carolina) that promote affirmative action because he considered that to be “reverse discrimination.”
Although there are several white colleges and universities that are genuinely trying to do the right “Black diversity, equity and inclusion” thing, we don’t actually need them in that they are not a necessity when it comes to our academic and career success.
Therefore, while you’re saying “Happy 136th Birthday” to Prof. George McLaurin on September 16, tell your Black daughters, sons, granddaughters, grandsons, nieces, nephews and every other potential college/university applicant to pursue academic and career success by enrolling at an HBCU.
After all, as a wise man once said, “A Black mind is a terrible thing to waste at a white college or university.”
And if he didn’t say it, he should have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.