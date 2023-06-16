Exactly 51 years ago to the very day on Sat., June 17, 1972 at 1:47 a.m., Frank Wills, a 24-year-old Black security guard at the Watergate office/apartment complex in Washington, D.C., exposed what at the time was the biggest domestic political scandal and crime in American presidential history.
But sadly, most Americans don't even know his name. However, those who read this column will know exactly who this genuine American hero was and what he did to change the course of American political history.
It happened when the eagle-eyed Wills discovered duct tape that had been inconspicuously placed and then replaced on a latch bolt on the basement door next to a stairwell near the parking garage by burglars assigned by Republican President Richard Nixon. Thanks to Wills, it was ultimately revealed that Nixon, through his “Committee for the Re-election of the President,” otherwise known as CREEP, had been committing numerous crimes, including spying on political opponents, primarily Democrats.
The five burglars, including a former CIA official, who discreetly entered through the basement, were in the building to steal confidential documents from the sixth floor offices of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.
After the thoroughly perceptive Wills realized what was going on, he immediately called the Second Precinct police station. And what ultimately followed was truly historic: the explosive revelation of break-ins, corruption, buggings, enemies lists, slush funds and perjury that led to the unprecedented downfall and humiliating resignation of a president as well as to the arrest, indictment, prosecution and jailing of several of his powerful political conspirators.
Because of Wills' investigatory prowess, a new word, actually a new suffix, was created in the U.S. to describe any high-profile scandal. That new suffix is “-gate,” such as, for example, “Nipplegate” (2004 Super Bowl performance by Janet Jackson), “Bridgegate” (2013 vindictive lane closures by N.J. Governor Chris Christie), “Deflategate” (2015 footballs used by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady), and “Porngate” (2015 Pennsylvania Supreme Court pornographic, racist and sexist emails.)
Despite Wills' key role in exposing what at the time was the most important domestic political scandal and crime in American presidential history, he received an insultingly low so-called raise from $80.00 to $82.50 in his weekly salary and never received a promotion or the type of official public acclaim he deserved.
In fact, after he resigned from his position at the Watergate building because of his employer's racist disrespect, he sought employment at several locations, including Howard University, which refused to hire him for fear of losing federal funding. Because he couldn't find a job, he was forced to move back to Georgia with his mother after she was debilitated by a massive stroke. Together, they struggled to survive on her meager $450 monthly Social Security stipend.
Although Nixon never went to jail and a number of his conspirators became wealthy celebrities, Wills in 1983 was sentenced to one year in jail after having been falsely accused of stealing a $12.00 pair of sneakers, even though the police admit he never left the shoe store with those items.
That bad news was followed by worse news. Wills, born on February 4, 1948, died in poverty at age 52 on Sept. 27, 2000. And shortly before his death, he told a reporter, “I got nothing for what I did and I completely lost my faith in the political system.”
But here's some good news, thanks to Adam Henig, author of “Watergate's Forgotten Hero: Frank Wills, Night Watchman.” That book, published in 2021, is the source of everything there is to know about Wills. It is a meticulous tribute that includes the highs and lows of the unassuming man who was averse to fame but who made history. By the way, that book can be the ammunition necessary to persuade Congress to officially honor Wills. More about that later in this article. In the meantime, everyone must read Henig's powerfully enlightening book and also should log onto his website at adamhenig.com.
During an interview at WTOP News on June 17, 2022 – the 50th anniversary of the Watergate burglary – Henig said, “Wills was an American hero” by the time Nixon resigned in Aug. 1974. But that didn't last too long because of Wills' background. “He grew up without a father. He grew up very poor” and with little formal education. And after Watergate, “He had a hard time getting jobs. People shunned him. The nation moved on and, unfortunately, … [he] couldn't.” In fact, his life took such a downturn that Wills actually told family and friends that “He regrets … [uncovering the break-in] because of what it did to his life.”
And during my more recent interview with Henig yesterday on June 15, he said, “I wish Frank Wills were still alive. In the past few years, with a spotlight on Black lives and a resurging interest in Watergate, Frank has begun receiving his long-awaited recognition, rightfully deserved. There's still a long way to go, though. As I always emphasize, [the truth about] the Watergate scandal would not have existed without Frank.”
I should point out that the recognition might be coming soon, thanks to Congressman Dwight Evans and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Together, they have been pushing to honor Wills with official Congressional recognition, beginning with formally entering his name into the congressional record. This permanent entry would serve as an enduring acknowledgment of the great legacy left by this great man.
Let's all thank Congressman Evans by calling his Philadelphia district office at (215) 276-0340 and commending him for his impressive efforts regarding Wills. Let's offer our support to Congressman Evans for the entry of Wills' name into the congressional record and also for the next step.
The next step is The Congressional Gold Medal because Wills deserves it since that medal honors individuals “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history … that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient's field long after the achievement.” And 51 years is certainly a long time.
By the way, the public can take action to push Congress and can do so by signing the petition entitled “Posthumous Congressional Gold Medal for Frank Wills.” It can be found at https://www.change.org/p/u-s-house-of-representatives-posthumous-congressional-gold-medal-for-frank-wills.
Yes, justice in the form of a Congressional Gold Medal for Watergate hero Frank Wills has been delayed for 51 years. But justice in this case is not necessarily justice denied. As my wise grandmother used to say, “Better late than never.”
