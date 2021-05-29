This past Thursday, the Philadelphia alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. (of which I am a proud member) held a virtual forum entitled “Gun Violence & Mental Health.” Its goal was to begin a substantive dialogue regarding the problem of — and more importantly — the solution to gun violence and its ties to mental health as well as to societal causation. That goal was demonstrably achieved.
The forum featured Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, civic leader Bilal Qayyum, and trauma-informed psychotherapist Dr. Faruq Iman, as well as award-winning documentary filmmaker Samson Styles, who previously spent nearly a decade in a juvenile detention facility and adult prison.
Each panelist, applying his or her extensive expertise, offered thoughtful insight regarding several issues, including — but certainly not limited to — the post-traumatic stress disorder that often leads to violence, the necessity of incorporating novel ideas from young people and from formerly adjudicated/convicted persons, the urgency of job-creating funding sources, the availability of governmental grants for community organizations, the investment in crime prevention over criminal punishment and/or the ever-pervasive presence of systemic racism.
Due to overwhelming demand, and thanks to Kappa Alpha Psi Philadelphia Alumni Chapter Polemarch (i.e., president) Damian S. Jackson, Esq., that forum will be just the first of many that the Kappas will eventually present and feature numerous other enlightening panelists. To see a video recording of Thursday’s forum and hear all the pragmatic solutions that were proposed, log on to phillykappas.org.
The Kappas held that event and will hold more because the scourge of gun violence is rampant throughout the entire country. And do you know why it’s rampant? Well, since you asked, I’ll tell you. And just to be clear, it’s me — Michael Coard aka “Michael X” aka “The Angriest Black Man in America” — speaking for myself. For the record, I am not speaking for the Kappas, and I am not speaking for any of the panelists. So here we go.
Let’s start with the (gray) elephant in the (white) room: Repeat after me. There’s no such thing as “Black-on-Black crime.”
By the way, when white kids with high-powered military assault weapons repeatedly and frequently slaughter other white kids in white schools and when white disgruntled former employees with high-powered military assault weapons repeatedly and frequently slaughter white employees at white job sites, why doesn’t anyone ever call that “white-on-white crime?” Hmm ...
One of Thursday’s panelists correctly pointed out that over 90% of the gun homicide victims in Philly so far this year were young Black men killed by other young Black men in Black neighborhoods. Therefore, some people believe this proves that young Black men in the hood are violent thugs, actually monsters. End of story. Class dismissed.
But wait just a minute. Get back in your seats. I must mention the following.
You all remember Mary Shelley’s 1818 book, “Frankenstein,” which was later widely popularized in dozens of different movie versions. Despite the fact that the novel has been around for over 200 years and at least 57 films pertaining to it have been made, most people incorrectly think the creature’s name is Frankenstein. But it’s not. That creature had no name. People confused it with its creator, the evil European scientist named Dr. Victor Frankenstein.
Today’s Black so-called thugs/monsters are created by the evil and racist American social/political system that miseducates them, unemploys them, under-employs them, over-polices them and over-incarcerates them. America is Dr. Victor Frankenstein.
Allow me to give a personal example. I was born and raised in North Philly, which, for the most part, was and still is poverty-stricken. While in the third grade at an underresourced Black neighborhood school, I got lucky and did well on a citywide test. As a result, I was admitted into Masterman — one of the top college-prep schools in the country and, by the way, was and still is predominantly white. Consequently, because of a great education stemming from great academic resources at a great school, I was directly on my way to college and law school.
But what happened to little Smitty and little Patty who sat next to and behind me at that North Philly school? And what happened to all the other Black students there and at similar underresourced Black schools in poverty-stricken Black neighborhoods throughout the country? I’ll tell you what happened to most of them. They got passed from grade to grade like an assembly line product despite having been taught nothing or they dropped out of school due to scholastically indifferent and culturally undermining teachers. Either way, they were unprepared for employment, trade school, college and life itself.
And if they weren’t “lucky” enough to find less than minimum wage dead-end jobs, they had to resort to welfare. And if they weren’t able to qualify for welfare or if welfare continued to keep them mired in abject poverty, many of them would try to escape life’s harsh realities through ever-increasing drug use that would lead to petty crime and then to more serious crime resulting in convictions.
Or too many of them would be lured into drug-dealing to avoid less than minimum wage dead-end jobs or to pursue the type of fake so-called glamorous gangsta lifestyle that middle-aged wealthy white record label owners pollute young Black rap fans’ minds with.
As an aside, while in the visitors’ waiting room preparing to consult with a client at a city jail on State Road about two years ago, I watched in horror as prison officials authorized on the lobby TV and in the inmate recreation room the airing of the ultra-violent “Paid in Full” film that glorifies murderous drug-dealing and features famous rappers as actors. And several years before that, and possibly even more recently, prison officials there authorized the airing of the ultra-violent “Scarface” film that glorifies wantonly murderous drug-dealing.
What message is white record-label owners, white Hollywood film producers and white municipal/correctional officials trying to send to vulnerable Black folks — especially vulnerable young Black men? Don’t answer. It’s a rhetorical question because we already know the answer.
Following certain convictions, Black “ex-cons” become ineligible for public housing, driver licenses and even menial employment. In the end, all too many of them resort to violent crime by victimizing those in close proximity, i.e., their Black neighbors.
This violent criminality is primarily the result of what Dr. Joy DeGruy diagnoses as “Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome,” which is the title of her seminal book about violent Black criminality. In it, she mentions “feelings of hopelessness, depression and a general self-destructive outlook.” She also references a “marked propensity for anger and violence ... (especially directed) toward the members of one’s own (proximately situated) ... cultural/ethnic group...”
Incidentally, notwithstanding this troublesome issue of violent Black criminality, did you know that less than 1 percent of Black folks and only about 2% of Black men commit a violent crime in any given year? Well, the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics knows it and documented it.
And just in case you erroneously think the violent Black criminality that does exist is genetic as a Black thing, did you know that poor urban whites have a higher rate of violence toward each other at a rate of 56.4 per 1,000 compared to poor urban Blacks at a rate of 51.3 per 1,000? Well, the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics knows it and documented it.
Furthermore, the FBI points out that most murders involving a single victim and a single offender are committed by whites. Moreover, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes, as reported by the L.A. Times, that “Rates of homicides, gun killings and illicit drug fatalities are highest in counties where 9 of 10 residents are white and where (former) President Donald Trump won.” Hmm... again.
Accordingly, violent crime is not genetically race-based at all — unless maybe you consider white folks slaughtering Red and Brown folks in the so-called New World beginning in 1492 and enslaving Black folks in Virginia Colony beginning in 1619 and taking Red folks’ land in Plymouth Colony beginning with the Pilgrims’ arrival in 1620 and brutally oppressing Black folks in this country nonstop up to this very day.
That’s the real violence. That’s the real America. And as long as America refuses to honestly deal with that, it will have to deal with the symptomatic violence of too many discarded, alienated, and disaffected young Black men.
