A few weeks ago, on Feb. 14 to be exact, I tweeted the following:
Enslaved BLACKS INVENTED BLUE JEANS. They did it in South Carolina and other Southern states in the mid-1700s by knowing how to skillfully process the indigo plant that had been skillfully cultivated by their ancestors 6,000 years ago! (It wasn’t Levi Strauss in 1873.)”
That tweet went viral with 50,000 “likes,” over 14,300 “retweets,” and about 760 “quote tweets” with all these massive numbers increasing hourly. And my Instagram post got 2,000 views.
Based on that widespread national and international social media response, I decided to elaborate on this “enslaved Blacks invented blue jeans” topic by writing more extensively about it now in my “Black Dollars Matter” column this month.
Let’s start at the beginning, shall we?
The indigo plant (i.e., indigofera tinctoria) has a green ingredient that — if processed properly using techniques invented in ancient Egypt (correctly known as Kemet) in North Africa at least 6,000 years ago and later throughout the Mother Continent then South America (most notably Peru) and Asia (most notably India) — can be used to dye fabric a stunningly beautiful blue color.
As pointed out by Catherine McKinley, an academic and author in the field of African and African-American textile traditions and historical fashion, during a segment in a powerfully enlightening PBS American Experience documentary entitled “Riveted: The History of Jeans,”
“In many cultures, indigo cloth has a spiritual importance. In Africa, the cloth is considered the next layer to the skin. It holds a person’s soul, their spirit. Africans have had a long history of working indigo and knew the special process involved in making the dye and in dying cloth.”
In a scholarly essay entitled “Blue Gold,” art history writer Rosie Lesso of The Art Story Foundation located in the United Kingdom writes, “Like India, West Africa … has a long history of indigo production. Steeped in tradition, the ancient craft of creating indigo cloths had been passed from one generation to the next, from growing and harvesting to fermentation and dyeing …. [I]ndigo cloths and garments … [are] deeply embedded with spiritual symbolism, an ethos that still persists in many West African cultures.
As colonialism spanned across Africa, the highly profitable skills West Africans had in indigo crafts were exploited by American and European slave trades. Colonial indigo plantations were established in the West Indies and Americas, where “slaves” from West Africa were forced to produce dyes for wealthy European and American markets. In fact, such was the competition, brutality, and rivalry in indigo production from the 16th century to the 19th century, it is sometimes called ‘the devil’s dye.’”
Seth Rockman, a history professor at Brown University and author in the field of slavery economics, noted in the PBS documentary that: “Many African captives who became enslaved in the New World brought with them knowledge of how to extract the blue from the plant and how to fix the blue to fabrics. Indigo is one of the ways in which slaveholding became tied to the economic fortunes of the colonial experiment in the Americas.”
And McKinley continued by stating, “In the mid-1700s, there was this labor that had been extracted from Africa. And indigo presents itself as this thing with economic possibility. And then when you add to it moving the dye stuff from one end of the world to the other, it only increased in value.”
Now that we know how fabrics were able to be transformed into that fascinatingly and spiritually blue color, how did that pertain to jeans in particular? Here’s the answer.
In a PBS presentation entitled “Many Rivers to Cross,” which was hosted by Harvard University Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., it was disclosed that, “In the 1790s, America’s oldest crops like tobacco were depleting farmland and dropping in value. At the same time, the textile industry in Britain was exploding, creating enormous international demand for cotton clothing. Eli Whitney’s gin merely provided the motor for a global economic machine, and slavery was its fuel.”
Moreover, historian, author, and educational consultant Greg Timmons, in an article at history.com, noted, “Between 1801 and 1835 alone, the U.S. cotton exports grew from 100,000 bales to more than a million, compromising half of all U.S. exports …. As cotton became the backbone of the Southern economy, slavery drove impressive profits.”
And a large part of those “slave cotton” profits came from the manufacturing of blue jeans, which is no surprise since it took as much as two pounds of cotton to make just one pair of jeans.
It should be mentioned that not only did enslaved Blacks process and dye the cotton denim that became blue jeans, they also wore them because they were the only fabric sturdy and durable enough to be worn while engaging nonstop in brutal “slave” labor.
In fact, enslaved Blacks wore blue jeans so often that that article of clothing was actually referred to as “Negro cloth.” And — as documented in the “Freedom on the Move” database — Blacks who attempted to escape slavery were always described in “runaway slave ads” as having worn at the time of their escape “blue jeans pants,” “jeans pants,” “dark jeans clothes,” and the like.
Sadly, American history books will tell students that Levi Strauss in 1873 or Eliza Lucas Pinckney in 1739 invented blue jeans. But the devil is a liar.
Strauss was nothing more than a San Francisco supply store merchant who, following a meeting with Reno, Nevada, tailor Jacob Davis added six copper rivets to strengthen each pair of blue jeans. That’s all he did.
And Lucas Pinckney, the daughter of a colonial governor, was nothing more than a 17-year-old spoiled botany student who plagiarized her indigo research from enslaved Blacks in South Carolina who were at the forefront of skilled indigo processing after having had that knowledge handed down from generation to generation from their agricultural science ancestors in Africa. Those enslaved Black laborers were the reason that indigo became the second largest cash crop behind rice in South Carolina. They, not Lucas Pinckney, innately understood the indigo plant and did the back-breaking skilled labor of processing it.
Daina Ramey Berry, chair of the history department at the University of Texas adds, “We know the names of all the enslaved people that were owned by the Lucas and Pinckney families. These are the generations of families. We’re not just talking about a husband and a wife or a mom and a dad. We see grandparents on this [actual ‘slave’ property] list [shown in the PBS documentary] …. They’re the ones that had the knowledge of indigo and created generations of wealth for these white ‘slaveholding’ families.”
This is precisely why McKinley made it crystal clear that, “Indigo really encapsulates this problem of how do we begin to tell the story of captive people and how we document their contributions in America and to denim history in particular.”
For more information about how Blacks invented blue jeans, check out my viral Feb. 14 tweet @MichaelCoard. And definitely check out “Riveted: The History of Jeans” at https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/riveted-history-of-jeans-levi-strauss/
Oh, by the way, three more things:
One — Because Levi Strauss was a racist who hated Blacks and Chinese, both of whom constituted a large segment of the San Francisco population at that time, he refused to hire them and had the following printed in advertisements for the sale of his jeans, “The only kind made by white labor.” He actually did that.
Two — Thank your ancestors the next time you throw on some fly designer blue jeans or some relaxing blue jeans or any blue jeans whatsoever. Seriously, take a few meditative seconds to thank them.
Three — Spread the word to every Black person about where blue jeans really came from!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.