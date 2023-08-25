On Aug. 4, 2018, my first “Nat Turner Law School” lecture was published here in The Philadelphia Tribune. In that lecture/article, I wrote the following:

“Based on the overwhelming response to and widespread appreciation for last week's general information about how the criminal law process works, the ancestors required me to found the Nat Turner School of Law in honor of that 31- year-old literate revolutionary who, at 2:00 a.m. on August 21, 1831, confronted, condemned, and attacked America's legal- I said legal- slavery system. I often tell people I'm “Nat Turner with a law degree” because I, somewhat similar to, but not nearly as courageous as him, seek to confront, condemn and attack America's racist legal system and to do so “by any (non-violent) means necessary.

Michael Coard, Esq. can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and his YouTube channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD 96.1 FM or 900 AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

