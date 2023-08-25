On Aug. 4, 2018, my first “Nat Turner Law School” lecture was published here in The Philadelphia Tribune. In that lecture/article, I wrote the following:
“Based on the overwhelming response to and widespread appreciation for last week's general information about how the criminal law process works, the ancestors required me to found the Nat Turner School of Law in honor of that 31- year-old literate revolutionary who, at 2:00 a.m. on August 21, 1831, confronted, condemned, and attacked America's legal- I said legal- slavery system. I often tell people I'm “Nat Turner with a law degree” because I, somewhat similar to, but not nearly as courageous as him, seek to confront, condemn and attack America's racist legal system and to do so “by any (non-violent) means necessary.
Although I am an attorney, I am not an attorney who happens to be a Black man. Instead, I am a Black man who just happens to be an attorney. In other words, I, unlike most attorneys, don't respect America's laws. That's because this country's laws are nothing more than a set of rules created by wealthy whites to protect the interests and influence of so-called white supremacy. You might say, "Well, what about laws against crimes like murder and robbery and kidnapping and rape?" And my response would be, "Well, why weren't those things crimes when white colonizers/invaders were murdering and robbing Red people and kidnapping and raping Black people?" I'm not suggesting that those things shouldn't be considered crimes today. I'm simply putting them in proper historical context.”
That brings me to the present, when 16 of former President Donald Trump's 18 treasonous conspirators surrendered to sheriffs at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta and were booked, i.e., processed, which means being fingerprinted, having a mugshot taken and then posting bail at a previously agreed upon amount. Well, not all of them were able to immediately post bail. The one Black guy among those 17 was still in custody at the jail at the time of this article's publication. Surprise. Surprise.
It also brings me to the present when, on August 24, the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted, sexual-assault-adjudicated Mango Mussolini himself surrendered and was booked.
All of this was the result of a thoroughly impressive 98-page indictment spearheaded by courageous justice-seeking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Taifa Willis. That indictment was unsealed on August 14 and charged those 19 (including two other defendants who are scheduled to surrender soon) with racketeering as part of a criminal enterprise to use fraud to overturn the 2020 presidential election votes in Georgia.
That entire booking process for each of those wealthy white criminal defendants- who are being charged with actually attempting to subvert and destroy American democracy- took just a matter of minutes to conclude.
But that ain't how it works for poor Black and Brown criminal defendants, even if they're charged with first-time nonviolent offenses like drug-possession and shoplifting.
In his 1987 book, “Black Robes, White Justice,” the highly respected and remarkably erudite Honorable Bruce Wright (a Black man), who served as a New York Supreme Court Justice from 1983-1994, wrote, “Racism inside the courts is but a reflection of what goes on in society in general …. Most of the judges of America are male, white, middle-class, aloof and conservative. Brought before them is a parade of dark-skinned defendants …. [J]udges are the assembly-line feeders of the prison system …. America's courts, where color should be irrelevant, have been little different from other segments of the nation's life. Color is more than an idle statistic; it is an enduring reality. It is America's way of life.”
This is precisely why those rich white defendants got off so easy so far. But it obviously shouldn't have happened like that. Each of them should've been treated exactly like poor Black and Brown defendants are treated in America's so-called criminal justice system.
And just in case you don't know how the system really works for poor Black and Brown defendants, pull out your pens and pads or electronic devices and write down the following eleven steps that will be covered in today's Nat Turner Law School “Criminal Procedure 101” lecture:
1. Arrest: Anytime you're stopped by the police and they do or say anything that makes you reasonably believe you're not free to leave, then you are under arrest. At that point, you should sit down and shut up. Stated differently, you shouldn't make any statements about the particular incident and should not consent to any searches. Be aware that anything- and I do mean anything- you say will always be used AGAINST you, never for you. Despite that, if you're a poor Black or Brown suspect, you're likely to get arrested anyway. And probably beaten, too.
2. Booking/Processing: After you're arrested, you'll be taken to the police station to be fingerprinted and photographed. At that point, which is generally when the police will attempt to formally interrogate the suspect, remember once again; sit down and shut up. As I previously advised, don't make any statements about the particular incident and don't consent to any searches. Like I said, be aware that anything- and I do mean anything- you say will always be used AGAINST you, never for you. By the way, if you're poor and Black or Brown, this booking won't last for just just a few minutes. Depending on which state and which county you're in, it could take anywhere from about two-to-four days or more because you'll have to wait your turn in a very long line.
3. Preliminary Arraignment: At this proceeding, a judge or a bail commissioner will inform the defendant of his or her charges, set bail (assuming the charge involves a bailable offense) and schedule a preliminary hearing if a grand jury hasn't already indicted, as it did in the Trump Political Mafia case, which, by the way, will have its preliminary arraignment next month. It should be mentioned that although a preliminary arraignment is a brief proceeding that should take just a few seconds, if you're poor and Black or Brown, you'll have to wait your turn in a very long line. And that could take several hours.
4. Preliminary Hearing. As I pointed out in number three above, a preliminary hearing takes place only if there was no indicting grand jury, which is the procedure that took place regarding the Trump conspiracy case. An indicting grand jury is one that determines whether or not there is enough “probable cause” evidence to schedule a trial. If a preliminary hearing does take place, a judge will decide whether there is sufficient evidence for the defendant's case to go to trial. And the judge makes that decision not based on “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” as required for a trial but based merely on "prima facie” (or “probable cause”) evidence. That means if the prosecutor presents “any” evidence that a crime was committed and “any” evidence that the defendant committed it, that defendant's case will be scheduled for trial. And that almost always is the outcome if you're a poor and Black or Brown defendant.
5. Formal Arraignment: This is when a defendant enters a plea of guilty or not guilty and when the prosecutor should begin to provide “discovery,” which consists of documentation such as reports, written statements, medical records, videos, audio recordings, etc. that the police “discovered” during their investigation.
6. Pre-Trial Conference: This is when legal arguments are raised to suppress certain evidence or dismiss certain charges or otherwise resolve legal issues before trial.
7. Scheduling Conference: This is when the trial date is set.
8. Trial: This has very little to do with truth and has everything to do with rules. If a defense attorney knows all the procedural and evidentiary rules and is strategic in applying them, a defendant is much more likely to be acquitted. If that attorney does not know and is not strategic in applying them, a defendant is much more likely to be found guilty. But even if your attorney is as impressive as Johnnie Cochran was, none of this really matters if you're poor and Black or Brown.
9. Sentencing: Punishment is imposed. And it's always harsher if you're poor and Black or Brown.
10. Appeal: This is a petition to a higher court requesting that the verdict or the sentence be reversed. But it's almost always rejected if you're poor and Black or Brown.
11. Post-Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) Petition: This is primarily where a new lawyer alleges ineffectiveness by a defendant's trial attorney or misconduct by the trial prosecution lawyer. Once again, it's almost always rejected if you're poor and Black or Brown.
Although it's important to understand each of those eleven steps of legal procedure, it's even more important to be rich and white as a criminal defendant anywhere in America because that increases your probability of an acquittal everywhere in America.
Class dismissed.
