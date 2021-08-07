The Philadelphia-based Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, founded and led by the preeminent, award-winning Dr. Ala Stanford — who is double-boarded and certified by the American Board of Surgery in both General Adult and Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery — points out at blackdoctorsconsortium.com that “African Americans are being diagnosed at a disproportionately higher rate than other groups and are dying from coronavirus at a higher rate than other groups.”
USAfacts.org on Sept. 22, 2020, published a report indicating that, although Blacks constitute only 13% of the U.S. population, they comprise a whopping 23% of COVID-19 deaths.
That report, citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), also disclosed that “COVID deaths for Black and Hispanic Americans are more than five times that of whites in some age groups. ... The death rate for Black Americans ages 35-44 is over eight times that of whites in the same age group.”
Furthermore, added the report, “Adjusting for population, death rates for Black and Hispanic people are higher than those of white and Asian people in every age group, with Black people experiencing the highest death rates in every case.”
The National Medical Association, founded in 1895 and representing 30,000 Black physicians, points out that “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing disparities ... in the Black community resulting in a hospitalization rate of 3.7 times greater and a death rate of 2.8 times greater than the white community.”
As reported on ABC News on Wednesday, the delta variant — a powerful strain of COVID — is “surging across the country and accounting for 93% of new cases. The CDC projects hospitalizations could triple by the end of the month and deaths could rise to as many as 9,100 per week.”
Those statistics pertain to America in general. And you know what that means: When white folks catch a cold, Black folks get pneumonia.
National Public Radio noted on May 30, 2020, that “Nationally, African-American deaths from COVID-19 are nearly two times greater than would be expected based on their share of the population. In four states, the rate is three or more times greater.” Also, in 21 states the COVID-19 death rate for African-Americans “is substantially higher, more than 50% above what would be expected.”
And when the delta variant — which is 55% more transmissible than the original virus — is factored in, things get worse for Black folks. This explains why, for example, the city’s Department of Health issued a report in August 2020 noting that “The highest COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death rates in Philadelphia are in African-Americans.”
Every thinking adult in America already knows about systemic racism throughout every aspect of this nation, which is why it should come as no surprise that, as disclosed by Voice of America News in June, this “pandemic has exposed the country’s wide racial inequalities.” This is based on data released by the CDC that “estimates that Native Americans, Latinos and Blacks are two or three times more likely than whites to die of the disease after adjusting for population age differences.” And while only 12% of whites under 65 years of age are dying of COVID-19, the rate is 30% for Blacks.
It also should come as no surprise, as David A. Ash, a physician and director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Health Care Innovation, and Rachel M. Werner, a physician and executive director of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote in The Washington Post in June, “If Black patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were cared for in the same hospitals where white patients went, their mortality rate would have been 10% lower.” Wow! Shocking, but not surprising.
That outrageous 10% disparity was based on data from 44,000 COVID-19 patients in nearly 1,200 hospitals in 41 states and D.C. from January through September 2020.
The CDC on July 16 published numbers consistent with what Ash and Werner uncovered. For example, Blacks had rates of COVID-19 hospitalization 2.8 times higher than whites and COVID-19 death 2.0 times higher.
You might wonder, like I did, exactly why Blacks have a higher COVID-19 mortality rate. Is it because some hospitals maliciously plot to mistreat Black patients? The two scholarly physicians say not necessarily. Instead, as they thoughtfully wrote,
“Black patients have higher COVID-19 mortality because they go to different hospitals than white patients. It’s not that some hospitals give worse care to Black patients compared with white patients; it’s that some hospitals have worse outcomes for both Black and white patients. And Black patients disproportionately go to the hospitals where the outcomes are worse for all.
“Many forces combine to create this situation, but the common thread is racism. Decades of racial residential segregation have concentrated Black people in some areas and white people in others. Redlining, which limited mortgages in Black neighborhoods during the last century, reinforced and worsened residential segregation.”
As bad as things are throughout the country regarding COVID-19, it’s a totally avoidable disaster because it’s a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” As made clear by the thoroughly impressive and transparently credible Dr. Anthony Fauci in July, unvaccinated people account for over 97% of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations. And in June, Andy Slavitt, the former senior pandemic adviser to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team, said unvaccinated people account for 98% to 99% of recent COVID-19 deaths.
As of the date this article was written on Aug. 6, there were 36,406,970 COVID cases nationwide and 632,535 deaths. In Pennsylvania, it was 1,233,876 and 27,898. And right here in Philadelphia, it was 158,129 and 3,780. Speaking of Philly, as pointed out by the Health Department, there is a “high risk of community transmission.” In other words, COVID has a great chance of catching you and killing you unless you do the following:
1. Get the shots. As encouraged by every leading Black medical organization, including (but not limited to) the National Medical Association, the National Black Nurses Association, the Society of Black Academic Surgeons, the Association of Black Women Physicians, and the Black Doctors COVID Consortium, you must get vaccinated, just as they got vaccinated. I trust them. And you should, too. This ain’t no Tuskegee syphilis experiment. And anyone who says it is is an idiot or a liar or both. Accordingly, ignore the moronic and deceitful (as well as selfish) anti-vaxxers. If it were left up to them, the Spanish flu, polio, mumps and the measles would still be a thing. By the way, as confirmed on July 16 by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the COVID-19 death rate in America is consistently increasing for the first time in months — despite being easily avoidable. And rich, educated, white MAGAts who broadcast and host a far-right so-called news channel know that, which is why they got their shots early. But they keep telling poor, uneducated white MAGAts who mindlessly watch that fascist channel not to get those same shots.
2. Wear a mask.
3. Avoid indoor gatherings when practicable.
4. Maintain social distancing.
5. Wash your hands frequently.
Take heed, Black people. Be safe, Black people. No one will save us but us.
Oh, before I forget, I must straighten out those who say, “I ain’t gettin’ no shots ‘cause I know somebody who got them and still got COVID.” Um. OK. Well, I know somebody who had on a seat belt and was still injured in a car accident. And I know somebody who used an umbrella in a storm and still got wet. But just as a seat belt drastically reduces the chances of getting seriously injured and umbrellas drastically reduce the chances of getting seriously wet, COVID-19 vaccines (along with other precautions) drastically reduce the chances of getting seriously dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.