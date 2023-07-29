2a coard

On its website, the Rebel Nation store in Tulsa, Oklahoma writes, “The most popular item in our Confederate flag store is this half Confederate flag and half American flag.”

Seven years ago shortly after 63 million predominantly white Americans in 2016 voted to elect as president the man who was endorsed by the former Grand Wizard of the KKK, the man who had been sued by the Justice Department for racist housing discrimination and the man who demanded the death penalty for five innocent Black kids in Central Park, I posed the following question in an article here in The Tribune: “Would America vote to reinstate slavery?”

If you’re naive, the answer will surprise you. But if you’re woke and know anything about American history and current political events, you already know that the answer is definitely yes or probably yes or maybe yes. But no one can say with absolute certainty that the answer is unequivocally no.

Michael Coard, Esq. can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and his YouTube channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD 96.1 FM or 900 AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

