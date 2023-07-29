Seven years ago shortly after 63 million predominantly white Americans in 2016 voted to elect as president the man who was endorsed by the former Grand Wizard of the KKK, the man who had been sued by the Justice Department for racist housing discrimination and the man who demanded the death penalty for five innocent Black kids in Central Park, I posed the following question in an article here in The Tribune: “Would America vote to reinstate slavery?”
If you’re naive, the answer will surprise you. But if you’re woke and know anything about American history and current political events, you already know that the answer is definitely yes or probably yes or maybe yes. But no one can say with absolute certainty that the answer is unequivocally no.
What does that tell you about America today?
I must point out that not only should you read my Nov. 19, 2016 article, you should especially read the disgustingly racist and frighteningly violent statements written by white readers in the comments section. You can read the article, titled, “Would America vote to reinstate slavery?” and the comments on the Philadelphia Tribune website.
On July 21, one of the Republican party’s top two presidential candidates said Black people benefited from slavery. In fact, that white Republican, namely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said, “[Black] folks … eventually parlayed, you know, being … [an enslaved] blacksmith [for example] into doing things later in life.” He actually said that insultingly racist BS.
And there’s more. His comment was a follow up to his state’s Department of Education’s approval on July 19 of a new curriculum for its African-American Studies program that teaches “how ‘slaves’ developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” It actually teaches that insultingly racist BS.
Just as I asked in 2016, I’m asking now, in 2023, how whites would vote on a slavery reinstatement referendum. And the one voting rule is that only white adults are permitted to vote on this question. All votes must be cast anytime from Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 a.m. through Friday, August 4 at 5:00 p.m. by emailing me at MichaelCoardX@gmail.com.
And I give everyone my honest word in public and on the record as a reputable journalist that- in regard to emailed responses- I will not disclose the identity of or the contact information for anyone who emails me a vote to reinstate slavery. Although I will despise those persons, I will not expose them (because I need candid votes).
Instead of voting via email, anyone can- if he, she, or they prefer- vote via my Twitter or Instagram page as long as he, she, or they don’t mind people seeing their identifying user name.
Whether anyone votes via email or social media, simply write “Yes” (meaning reinstate slavery) or “No” (meaning oppose slavery). And add any comment if preferable.
Although the results cannot be validated because there’s no way of knowing for sure if the voter is white or adult or is voting more than once under different names, whatever result I get will kinda/sorta give me a feel regarding how racist America is or is not. And I’ll publicize the votes’ final tally. I’ll also publish some of the 2016 and 2023 email and social media comments (without breaching any confidentiality).
By the way, as I wrote in 2016, you might think such a referendum question is silly. But it’s not. In fact, Time Magazine in February of that year cited a YouGov/Economist exit poll in which the supporters of then candidate/eventual President Drumpf were asked if they approved or disapproved of emancipation for Blacks. Nearly half- a whopping 47 percent- disapproved, had some reservations, or weren’t sure! And nearly 40 percent of his supporters in specific southern states said they “wish the South had won the Civil War.”
And as noted, again in 2016, by Public Policy Polling, “70 percent [of his South Carolina supporters] wished the Confederate battle flag still flew over the … [state] capitol ….”
Moreover, in 2011, during the 150th anniversary of the 1861 start of the Civil War, a CNN poll indicated that 40 percent of Southerners and 25 percent of Americans overall were “more sympathetic with the rebellious Confederacy than with the Union.” In addition, “80 percent of Republicans surveyed … expressed admiration for the leaders of the … [Confederacy].”
This obviously includes leaders such as Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens of Georgia who stated in his famous March 21, 1861 Cornerstone Speech, “African slavery as it exists amongst us … [is] the proper status of the negro in our form of civilization …. [The] negro is not equal to the white man … [and] slavery- subordination to the superior race- is his natural and normal condition.”
Furthermore, in 2013, Nevada Republican State Representative Jim Wheeler declared that he would “bring back slavery” if that’s what his constituents wanted. A year later in 2014, Arizona Republican congressional candidate Jim Brown said, “Basically, ‘slave’ owners took pretty good care of their ‘slaves’ … and this kept business rolling along.”
You might say those statements are aberrational because they’re nothing more than the crazy rantings of just a few old racist white men from the South and the Southwest. But you’d be wrong. And here’s why, for example: In 2016, students at the predominantly white South High School in Grosse Pointe, Michigan posted a video calling for “slavery to be reinstated” and for the “branding and killing of Black people.” They actually said that. And they actually posted it on social media, too.
It’s pretty clear that those racist young white students, like those racist old white men, support the Dred Scott decision of 1857, which proclaimed that Blacks have no rights- including freedom- that whites have to respect. And just in case you didn’t know, that Dred Scott ruling has never been specifically reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In fact, as of today in 2023, it is still valid law as determined by America’s judicial branch that never overruled it, despite such decision later contradicting the citizenship mandate in the 14th Amendment of 1868 as adopted by the legislative branch. And because it has never been judicially overruled, Kansas Solicitor General Stephen McCallister filed a legal brief in that state’s Supreme Court in 2016 citing that same Dred Scott decision to support his anti-choice legal argument in a case entitled Herbert Hodes, M.D. & Traci Lynn Nauser, M.D. v. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
I guess, despite President Barack Obama’s election in 2008 and reelection in 2012, America isn’t the post-racial society many people naively believed it to be. Not even close. Quite the contrary, actually.
Maybe that’s why, less than two weeks ago on July 17 in a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 73 percent of Drumpf supporters (i.e., almost exclusively white people) claimed that racism against white people is much worse than racism against Black people. If I had time, I’d explain to them that there’s no such thing as racism against white people. Correction- No I wouldn’t, because it would be like talking to a brick wall.
Remember to vote in this 13th Amendment referendum, white folks. And whether you do it via email or social media, remember to simply write “Yes” (meaning reinstate slavery) or “No” (meaning oppose slavery). And add whatever comments you prefer.
We really need to know where you stand- and if we hang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.